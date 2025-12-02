On This Day In Cricket - December 2

The day of 2 December marks several notable cricketing milestones. In 1932, the controversial Bodyline series began quietly at the SCG, with Harold Larwood’s menacing bowling and the first recorded use of the term “Bodyline” in print. On this day in 1970, England’s successful Ashes defence started with a draw in Brisbane, where Colin Cowdrey surpassed Wally Hammond’s all-time Test run record. In 1992, John Wright became the first New Zealander to reach 5000 Test runs during a dour draw against Sri Lanka in Moratuwa. In 2018, Bangladesh recorded their first-ever innings victory in Tests, crushing West Indies in Mirpur through Mehidy Hasan’s 12 wickets and Mahmudullah’s hundred. In 2023, Adelaide Strikers defended 125 to clinch back-to-back WBBL titles, winning a thriller by three runs against Brisbane Heat.

On This Day - December 2, 2023 - Adelaide Strikers Women won the BBL 2023

Winning the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 season by the narrowest of margins, Adelaide Strikers held their nerve to beat Brisbane Heat by 3 runs in a tense final at the Adelaide Oval. Batting first after winning the toss, the Strikers posted 125 for 5, a total built around steady contributions from Laura Wolvaardt with 39 from 33 balls and captain Tahlia McGrath with 38 from 34 balls. Their partnership helped the side recover from an early wicket, while Amanda Jade Wellington added a useful 9 not out at the end. Nicola Hancock was the standout bowler for the Heat, finishing with 3 for 23 from her 4 overs.

(Adelaide Strikers won the BBL 2023)

Chasing 126, the Heat made a steady start but kept losing wickets at crucial stages. Amelia Kerr held the innings together with an unbeaten 30 from 32 balls, while Georgia Redmayne scored 22. The game tightened when Strikers’ bowlers applied pressure in the middle overs, with Wellington turning the match in her team’s favour through an exceptional spell of 3 for 16. Megan Schutt also picked up 2 wickets, including one in the final overs. Brisbane Heat needed 10 runs from the last over but fell short at 122 for 8, handing the Strikers back-to-back WBBL titles in a thrilling finish.

On This Day - December 2, 2020 - India defeats Australia by 13 Runs

A win against Australia in the final ODI at Canberra gave India an important 13-run victory and helped avoid a series sweep. Batting first, India posted 302 for 5 after recovering from early pressure. Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul fell inside 26 overs, while Virat Kohli scored 63 before India slipped to 152 for 5. The match changed once Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja came together. The pair added an unbeaten 150-run stand that lifted the innings. Hardik finished with 92 from 76 balls with 7 fours and 1 six, while Jadeja struck 66 from 50 balls with 5 fours and 3 sixes as India crossed 300.

(India defeated Australia by 13 runs)

Australia’s chase began steadily with Aaron Finch scoring 75 from 82 balls, but India struck at regular intervals to stay in control. Shardul Thakur removed Steven Smith and Moises Henriques, finishing with 3 for 51. Glenn Maxwell threatened with 59 from 38 balls, hitting 3 fours and 4 sixes, but his dismissal at 268 turned the game back in India’s favour. Jasprit Bumrah delivered key breakthroughs with 2 for 43, and T Natarajan picked 2 for 70 on debut. Australia were bowled out for 289 in 49.3 overs as India closed out a much-needed win.

On This Day - December 2, 2017 - India Gets 271/4 on Day 1 against Sri Lanka

Taking the toss and choosing to bat first on a flat Feroz Shah Kotla pitch, India made the most of the opening day of the third Test against Sri Lanka on December 2, 2017. Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan started steadily, adding 42 before Dhawan fell for 23. Cheteshwar Pujara also got a start but was out for 23. The real hero was captain Virat Kohli, who walked in at No. 4 and played one of his trademark marathon knocks. Along with the rock-solid Vijay, Kohli put on a massive 283-run partnership for the third wicket.

(India made 271/4 on day 1 against Sri Lanka)

Vijay brought up his 12th Test hundred (155 off 267 balls) with calm and classy strokeplay, while Kohli raced to 156 not out by stumps, looking completely in control. By the close of play after 90 overs, India reached a commanding 371 for 4. Rohit Sharma had just joined Kohli and was on 6 not out. Lakshan Sandakan was the only Sri Lankan bowler who looked threatening, picking up two wickets, but the others struggled for control on a batsman-friendly surface. With Kohli still at the crease and plenty of batting to come, India were firmly on top at the end of day one.

On This Day - December 2, 2017 - Australia Gets 209/4 on Day 1 against England

The first day of the pink-ball Ashes Test at Adelaide on December 2, 2017, turned into a proper roller-coaster. England won the toss and put Australia in under lights, hoping the new ball would swing. It did a bit, but Australia’s top order fought hard. Cameron Bancroft scratched around for 104 balls before getting run out for just 10. David Warner looked dangerous and smashed 47, but fell to Woakes just when he was set. Usman Khawaja made a patient 53, while Steve Smith started brightly but was bowled by debutant Craig Overton for 40. Peter Handscomb hung in there with 36.

(Australia scored 209/4 on day 1 against England)

The real star was Shaun Marsh. Coming in at 161 for 4, he played a classy, unbeaten knock, reaching the close on 126 not out from 231 balls, with 15 fours and a six. Late in the day, Tim Paine chipped in with a useful 57, helping Marsh add valuable runs. By stumps after 81 overs, Australia had recovered brilliantly to 209 for 4. Overton impressed with two wickets on debut, but England’s attack struggled to keep the pressure on as Marsh and Handscomb steadied the ship. It was Australia’s day in the end.

On This Day - December 2, 2011 - India defeats West Indies by 5 Wickets

Being the second ODI of the series in Visakhapatnam, the contest turned into an entertaining chase where India overpowered West Indies by 5 wickets with 11 balls left. West Indies posted 269 for 9 after a mixed innings that saw early wickets and a dramatic recovery. Lendl Simmons played a steady knock of 78 from 102 balls, holding one end while the top and middle order kept collapsing. The real boost came from Ravi Rampaul, who stunned everyone with an unbeaten 86 from 66 balls that included 6 fours and 6 sixes. His partnership with Kemar Roach added crucial late runs and lifted the total to a competitive score.

(India defeated West Indies by 5 wickets)

India’s reply started shakily at 3 for 1 and later 29 for 2, but Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma turned the chase around with a match-defining stand. Kohli played a controlled and fluent innings of 117 from 123 balls, striking 14 fours. Rohit supported him brilliantly with an unbeaten 90 from 98 balls, guiding the chase calmly even after Kohli fell late. India reached 270 for 5 in 48.1 overs, sealing the win and going 2-0 ahead in the series. Kohli’s century earned him the Player of the Match as India completed a confident run chase.

On This Day - December 2, 2009 - Sri Lanka Gets 366/8 on Day 1 against India

When the third Test began at Brabourne Stadium on December 2, 2009, Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat on a beautiful flat pitch. They made a strong start, with Tillakaratne Dilshan leading the way in his aggressive style. He smashed 109 off just 160 balls with ten fours and two sixes. Tharanga Paranavitana supported well with a patient 53, adding 93 for the first wicket. India’s spinners then took control. Harbhajan Singh and Pragyan Ojha kept things tight and picked up wickets regularly. Kumar Sangakkara fell for 18, Mahela Jayawardene made 29, and the middle order struggled against the turning ball. Angelo Mathews, however, stood firm.

(Sri Lanka scored 366/8 on Day 1 against India)

Coming in at No. 6, he batted calmly and was unbeaten on 86 when bad light stopped play. By the close of day one after 89 overs, Sri Lanka had reached 366 for 8. Prasanna Jayawardene (43) and Mathews had added 67 useful runs for the sixth wicket. Muralidaran was still there on 0. Harbhajan had three wickets, Ojha two, while Zaheer and Sreesanth picked one each. Sri Lanka were in a good position, but India’s spinners had pulled things back nicely by stumps.

On This Day - December 2, 2004 - India defeats South Africa by 8 Wickets

Getting a win on the final day at Eden Gardens became a straightforward task for India after the bowlers completed the hard work. South Africa resumed at 172 for 5, still behind, and hopes rested on Jacques Kallis and Zander de Bruyn. India struck early as Harbhajan Singh continued his outstanding spell. He removed Kallis for 55 and kept applying pressure throughout the morning. Anil Kumble supported him well by attacking the stumps and keeping runs in check. South Africa struggled to build any partnerships, and the innings folded for 222 in 74.4 overs. Harbhajan finished with 7 for 87, while Kumble claimed 3 for 82.

(India defeated South Africa by 8 wickets)

India required 117 to win. The chase began cautiously, and the early loss of Virender Sehwag for 10 did not affect the approach. Gautam Gambhir added 26 before falling lbw at 60 for 2. Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar then settled the innings with calm, risk-free batting. Dravid scored an unbeaten 47, and Tendulkar remained not out on 32. They guided India to 120 for 2 in 39.4 overs, sealing an 8-wicket victory. It completed a strong series performance and rewarded Harbhajan Singh with the Player of the Match award for his match figures of 9 wickets.