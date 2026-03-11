On This Day in Cricket - March 11

As the calendar turns to 11 March, cricket history recalls several remarkable moments and notable birthdays. In 1915, Indian batting legend Vijay Hazare was born, later averaging 47 in Tests despite India winning only 3 of his 30 matches. The 1996 World Cup produced thrilling quarter finals as Brian Lara struck 111 to guide West Indies past South Africa, while Mark Waugh’s 110 helped Australia chase 287 against New Zealand. In 2024, Alex Carey’s unbeaten 98 led Australia to a tense Test win over New Zealand in Christchurch.

On This Day - March 11, 1915 - Vijay Hazare Was Born Today

The birthday of Vijay Hazare is a reminder of one of the finest batters from the early years of Indian cricket. Born on March 11, 1915, in Sangli, Hazare represented India between 1946 and 1953 and built a reputation for calm and determined batting. In 30 Test matches, he played 52 innings and scored 2192 runs at an impressive average of 47.65.

(Vijay Hazare was born on March 11, 1915)

His record included 7 centuries and 9 fifties, with a highest score of 164 not out. Hazare also contributed with the ball, taking 20 Test wickets. His first class career was even more remarkable. Across 238 matches, he scored 18740 runs at an average of 58.38 and struck 60 centuries. With the ball, he picked up 595 wickets at an average of 24.61. Hazare also captained India in 14 Tests and remains one of the great pioneers of Indian batting.

On This Day - March 11, 1985 - Ajantha Mendis Was Born Today

Being the spinner who brought mystery back into modern cricket, Ajantha Mendis made a stunning impact for the Sri Lanka national cricket team after his debut in 2008. The right-arm offbreak bowler became famous for the “carrom ball,” a delivery that confused many top batters early in his career. Mendis enjoyed a sensational start, taking 26 wickets in his first Test series and finishing with 70 wickets in 19 Tests at an average of 34.77.

(Ajantha Mendis was born on March 11, 1985)

In ODIs, he was even more effective, claiming 152 wickets in 87 matches with a best of 6 for 13 and an average of 21.86. He also impressed in T20 Internationals, picking up 66 wickets in 39 games with outstanding figures of 6 for 8. Mendis remained a dangerous bowler in shorter formats and finished his international career in 2015.

On This Day - March 11, 2024 - Australia defeats New Zealand by 3 Wickets

Getting a win on the final day at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, the Australia national cricket team completed a tense chase to defeat the New Zealand national cricket team by 3 wickets in the 2nd Test. Australia began the last day at 77 for 4 while chasing 279. The match changed when Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey built a crucial partnership. Marsh scored a valuable 80 from 102 balls with 10 fours and 1 six before getting out at 220.

(Australia defeated New Zealand by 3 wickets)

Carey then held the innings together with a brilliant unbeaten 98 from 123 balls that included 15 fours. Captain Pat Cummins supported him with an unbeaten 32 as the pair added the final runs calmly. Australia finished on 281 for 7 in 65 overs to seal the victory and complete a 2-0 series win in the Test series.

On This Day - March 11, 1987 - Colin Munro Was Born Today

A hard-hitter and aggressive left-handed opener, Colin Munro made his mark as one of the most dangerous limited-overs batters for the New Zealand national cricket team between 2012 and 2020. Munro played 57 ODIs and scored 1271 runs at an average of 24.92 with 8 half-centuries and a strike rate of 104.69. His biggest impact came in T20 Internationals, where he scored 1724 runs in 65 matches at an impressive strike rate of 156.44.

(Colin Munro was born on March 11, 1987)

He also hit 3 centuries and 11 fifties in the format, with a best score of 109 not out. Known for powerful shots, he smashed 132 fours and 107 sixes in T20Is. In domestic and franchise T20 cricket, Munro was even more successful, scoring 11822 runs in 463 matches with 6 centuries and 72 fifties. His fearless batting style made him a popular player in T20 leagues around the world.