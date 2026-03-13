On This Day in Cricket - March 13

The cricketing calendar turns to March 13 today, and it brings the birthday of Denesh Ramdin, who was born in 1985. In 2019, the Australian team bounced back in the ODI series and claimed it 3-2 against the Indian team on their home soil. The day also belongs to India’s fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who was born in 1994 and has been the player who is known to give his best for the team. Besides him, New Zealand’s fast bowler Neil Wagner was born on this day in 1986.

On This Day - March 13, 1994 - Mohammed Siraj Was Born Today

Being the bowler who rose quickly from Hyderabad to represent Mohammed Siraj, the fast bowler has built a strong reputation with pace and swing across formats since his international debut for the India national cricket team in 2017. In Tests, he has played 45 matches and taken 139 wickets with best figures of 6/15 and an average of 29.66. In 50 ODIs, he has claimed 76 wickets, including a superb 6/21.

(Mohammed Siraj was born on March 13, 1994)

Siraj has also played 17 T20Is and picked up 17 wickets with a best of 4/17. Across First Class cricket, he owns 315 wickets in 90 matches, showing his consistency. In the IPL, he has appeared in 108 matches and taken 109 wickets while representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Gujarat Titans.

On This Day - March 13, 1986 - Neil Wagner Was Born Today

As a player who built his reputation through tireless effort and discipline, Neil Wagner became one of New Zealand’s most reliable fast bowlers in the longest format. The left-arm medium-fast bowler played 64 Test matches between 2012 and 2024 and claimed 260 wickets in 122 innings. He maintained an average of 27.57, an economy rate of 3.13, and a strike rate of 52.7, with best innings figures of 7 for 39.

(Neil Wagner was born on March 13, 1986)

Wagner also delivered strongly in first-class cricket, taking 851 wickets in 213 matches at an average of 27.07. In limited overs formats, he picked up 185 wickets in 122 List A games and 103 wickets in 94 T20 matches. With the bat, Wagner contributed useful lower-order runs, scoring 875 runs in Tests with a highest score of 66 not out, showing his fighting spirit throughout his career.

On This Day - March 13, 2023 - India and Australia Match Ends in a Draw

The match where India and Australia battled in the 4th Test at Ahmedabad from 9 March to 13 March 2023 ended in a draw after a long contest between bat and ball. Australia chose to bat first and scored 480 in their first innings. Usman Khawaja led the effort with a patient 180 from 422 balls, while Cameron Green made 114.

(The fourth test between India and Australia ended in a draw)

Ravichandran Ashwin was the standout bowler for India with 6 wickets for 91 runs. In reply, India produced a strong total of 571. Virat Kohli played a magnificent innings of 186 from 364 balls, and Shubman Gill added 128. Axar Patel also contributed 79 runs. Australia then reached 175 for 2 in their second innings before declaring. Travis Head scored 90, and Marnus Labuschagne remained unbeaten on 63. The match finished as a draw, but India secured the series 2-1.

On This Day - March 13, 2023 - Australia defeats India by 35 Runs

The fifth ODI of the series between India and Australia at the Feroz Shah Kotla was all about a series-decider, as after the 4 ODI’s, it was 2-2 for both teams. While batting first, the Australian team started well, and it was Usman Khawaja who made a century off just 106 balls and allowed the Australian team to post a total of 272 runs with the loss of 9 wickets in their 50 overs.

(Australia defeated India by 35 runs and lifted the ODI Series 3-2)

For the Indian cricket team to win the series, the target looked a bit tricky and eventually, Adam Zampa came and dismantled the middle order of the Indian cricket team by picking up 3 wickets in the match. Rohit Sharma’s 56 runs allowed the Indian team to make the match interesting, but it proved worthless as the Australian team claimed the win by 35 runs and also won the series 3-2.