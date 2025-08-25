Best All-Rounders in Pro Kabaddi: Players Who Changed the Game

Kabaddi is a rare mix of skill, strength, and quick decision-making. The Pro Kabaddi League has brought this traditional sport into the spotlight of Indian sports in an electrifying way. On one side, raiders dash forward with speed and agility, aiming to touch an opponent and race back across the midline. On the other side, defenders hold their ground, ready to grab or push the raider out before they can escape.

The pace of the game keeps the crowd on edge, as one raid can shift the momentum instantly. In such moments, a team with players who can excel in both attack and defence gains a huge advantage. That is why the role of an all-rounder becomes so valuable. These players strengthen the team’s balance, contributing in multiple ways when it matters most.

Finding such talent is rare, yet the Pro Kabaddi League has seen some exceptional names in this category over the years. Their versatility has shaped matches and helped teams dominate the mat. With that in mind, it is time to explore the pro kabaddi best all rounder picks and see which stars have left the biggest mark in league history.

10. Meraj Sheykh

Among the first overseas stars to appear in PKL, Meraj Sheykh made his debut for Telugu Titans in season two before becoming the league’s first foreign captain. His career took a sharper turn in season four with Dabang Delhi, where he truly settled into his role. Over four seasons, he picked up 194 raid points and 24 tackle points, often staying on the mat to keep control as skipper. That focus gave him a strong 78% not-out rate, proving his ability to steady the team when it mattered most.

9. Rajesh Narwal

Supporters of the inaugural PKL season still remember Rajesh Narwal’s big-match moments. With Jaipur Pink Panthers, he topped the semi-final scoreboard with eight points and struck again in the final with six. On a night when several defenders faltered, he rose to the challenge, guiding the team to victory. Four seasons in pink brought him 266 raid points and 73 tackle points before he moved between four different teams, though without the same impact. His name still carries weight among those who wish to see him back in action.

8. Rakesh Narwal

Rakesh Narwal’s name always drew attention in Indian kabaddi circles, both for his style and his skill. In the first PKL season, Patna Pirates secured him for the highest bid, and he rewarded them with 102 raid points and 14 tackle points over two seasons, despite injuries cutting into his second year. A shift to U Mumba saw him focus on defence, adding 44 tackle points, and after hanging up his playing boots, he moved into a coaching role to guide the next generation.

7. Nitin Rawal

Season 11 became Nitin Rawal’s breakout year in defence. Wearing Bengaluru Bulls colours, he delivered 74 tackle points and made his presence felt in every match, while adding two raid points to his tally. His PKL journey began with Jaipur Pink Panthers in season five, where he scored 65 raid points, followed by three more seasons producing 68 raid points and 38 tackle points. Haryana Steelers unleashed his defensive potential in season nine, setting the stage for his best work yet with Bengaluru.

6. Vijay Malik

The connection between coach Krishna Kumar Hooda and Vijay Malik is a story of trust and success. Starting with Patna Pirates, Vijay contributed 27 raid points and 37 tackle points in a title-winning run. His raiding role expanded in the next season, but it was with Dabang Delhi in season seven under Hooda’s guidance that he reached new heights. A year later, he helped Delhi claim its first title. The reunion with Hooda at Telugu Titans promises more memorable moments from one of the Pro Kabaddi's best all-rounders.

5. Aslam Inamdar

Aslam Inamdar’s rise from the Yuva Paltan program to one of India’s most reliable all-rounders has been remarkable. He debuted in season eight for Puneri Paltan, steering them into the playoffs after a long gap. A season later, he pushed them into their first-ever final. When handed the captain’s role, he reduced his raiding duties to ensure he remained on the mat, guiding the team to the title and collecting the Most Valuable Player award. At just 25, his position as the best all-rounder in the Pro Kabaddi list feels secure for years to come.

4. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Few players have made a bigger mark on PKL than Mohammadreza Shadloui. Four seasons brought him three finals and back-to-back titles with Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers. Twice named Best Defender and once MVP, he dominated the tackle charts in three seasons and already sits in the league’s top eight for all-time tackle points. Season 11 added another layer to his game as he scored 57 raid points, showing why he belongs among the Pro Kabaddi League's best all-rounders.

3. Sandeep Narwal

Nicknamed “Beast”, Sandeep Narwal burst onto the scene with Patna Pirates in season one, grabbing 92 raid points and 27 tackle points, alongside eight super raids and six super tackles. Three seasons with Patna included a title win in season three, after which he represented five different teams. His role leaned more toward defence later in his career, but his physical presence and aggressive style left a lasting impression on the league.

2. Deepak Niwas Hooda

Deepak Niwas Hooda’s combination of leadership and skill made him one of the most sought-after names in PKL history. Bought for 12.6 lakhs by Telugu Titans in the inaugural auction, he soon became a central figure for Puneri Paltan and later captained Jaipur Pink Panthers. Though unsold in the last two auctions, he still ranks among the top eight all-time raiders, keeping his name alive in any best all-arounder in pro kabaddi debate.

1. Manjeet Chillar

Manjeet Chillar stands as a symbol of dominance in PKL. Leading Bengaluru Bulls in the first two seasons, he scored 138 raid points and 91 tackle points, winning Best Defender in season one and MVP in season two. His career took him to Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, and finally Dabang Delhi, where he helped secure their maiden title in season eight. Known for his powerful double thigh hold, Manjeet remains unmatched in the league’s history, setting the benchmark for all-rounders in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Conclusion

The Pro Kabaddi League's best all-rounders have played a big part in changing the flow of matches. Legends such as Manjeet Chillar set high standards, while current stars like Aslam Inamdar and Mohammadreza Shadloui keep raising the level of competition. Their skill in both attack and defence brings balance to any side and helps in crucial moments. As fresh players enter the league, the fight for the title of best all-rounder in Pro Kabaddi will stay intense in the seasons ahead.