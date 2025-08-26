Best Pro Kabaddi Captains.

Fazel Atrachali (born 29 March 1992) is Iran’s finest kabaddi export and arguably the most successful overseas player in PKL history. Currently playing for Bengal Warriors, he also represents the Iran national kabaddi team. Atrachali has established himself as the league’s most dominant foreign defender, with more than 500 tackle points to his name.

He made history by winning the Best Defender award in Season 4 and remains the only foreigner among the league’s all-time top 10 defenders. As a captain, he guided his teams to over 70 wins, setting a PKL record at the time. Known for his calm leadership and fierce tackling, Atrachali is also one of only three defenders — alongside Manjeet Chhillar and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh — to win the Defender of the Tournament title twice. His combination of defensive strength, authority, and inspiration on the mat elevated the stature of foreign players in the league.