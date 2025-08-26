Best Pro Kabaddi Captains
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has transformed kabaddi into a professional sport with millions of fans across India and abroad. While individual stars are celebrated for their skills, it is the captains who carry the additional responsibility of guiding their teams, managing pressure, and inspiring their teammates to deliver at crucial moments. From seasoned legends to emerging leaders, some captains have left a lasting mark through trophies, consistency, or tactical brilliance. Let’s look at the best Pro Kabaddi captains and what makes them stand out.
Fazel Atrachali
Fazel Atrachali (born 29 March 1992) is Iran’s finest kabaddi export and arguably the most successful overseas player in PKL history. Currently playing for Bengal Warriors, he also represents the Iran national kabaddi team. Atrachali has established himself as the league’s most dominant foreign defender, with more than 500 tackle points to his name.
He made history by winning the Best Defender award in Season 4 and remains the only foreigner among the league’s all-time top 10 defenders. As a captain, he guided his teams to over 70 wins, setting a PKL record at the time. Known for his calm leadership and fierce tackling, Atrachali is also one of only three defenders — alongside Manjeet Chhillar and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh — to win the Defender of the Tournament title twice. His combination of defensive strength, authority, and inspiration on the mat elevated the stature of foreign players in the league.
Sunil Kumar
Born on 12 May 1997 in Haryana, Sunil Kumar rose to prominence after back-to-back Junior Nationals titles in 2015 and 2016. His PKL journey began with Patna Pirates before he moved to Jaipur Pink Panthers, where his leadership qualities came into full view.
By 2023, Kumar had overtaken Atrachali as the captain with the most wins, recording 77 victories and becoming the first Indian captain to cross 100 matches as leader. His crowning moment came in Season 9, where he led Jaipur Pink Panthers to the championship with 64 tackle points of his own. At the international level, he was part of India’s gold medal–winning squad at the 2022 Asian Games.
Calm, steady, and dependable, Sunil Kumar represents the new breed of Indian kabaddi leaders who mix discipline with tactical sharpness.
Anup Kumar
Anup Kumar (born 20 November 1983) is one of the most outstanding leaders kabaddi has ever seen. Nicknamed “Captain Cool” for his composed demeanor, he became the face of U Mumba, guiding them to the PKL Season 2 title in 2015. Known for his tactical raids and presence of mind, Anup scored over 400 raid points across his career.
Internationally, he captained India to numerous victories, including Asian Games gold medals in 2010 and 2014, the South Asian Games title in 2016, and the Kabaddi World Cup in 2016. His achievements earned him the Arjuna Award in 2012, cementing his status as a national sporting hero. Beyond kabaddi, he served as a Deputy Commissioner of Police in Haryana.
Anup’s ability to remain calm under pressure, encourage teammates, and deliver in crunch moments is what made him a truly legendary captain.
Navneet Gautam
Navneet Gautam (born 11 November 1992) is remembered as the man who lifted the very first PKL trophy. Though he later played for Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas, his most significant moment came in Season 1, when he captained Jaipur Pink Panthers to the inaugural championship.
Guiding a brand-new team in a brand-new league was no easy task, yet Gautam showed maturity, composure, and confidence. His success as the first PKL champion captain set the tone for leadership standards in the seasons that followed.
Pardeep Narwal
Pardeep Narwal (born 16 February 1997) is widely regarded as the most excellent raider in kabaddi history. Nicknamed the “Dubki King,” he revolutionized raiding with his unique moves and unmatched scoring ability. With over 1,600 raid points, he holds the record as the league’s all-time leading scorer.
As captain of Patna Pirates, he created history by leading the team to three consecutive championships in Seasons 3, 4, and 5 — a feat unmatched in PKL. Twice named MVP, Narwal’s fearlessness and attacking instinct made him the backbone of Patna’s golden era.
Rohit Kumar
Rohit Kumar carved his place in PKL history by captaining Bengaluru Bulls to the Season 6 title. Known primarily as an aggressive raider, Rohit also displayed composure as a leader, balancing attack with strategy.
He represented India at the 2017 Asian Kabaddi Championship and the 2018 Kabaddi Masters in Dubai, showcasing his international pedigree. With Bengaluru, he provided the leadership needed for young stars like Pawan Sehrawat to shine.
Manpreet Singh
Manpreet Singh (born 1979) is considered one of the most brilliant captains in PKL history. He led Patna Pirates to their first-ever championship in Season 3, playing as an all-rounder who could both raid and defend. His tactical flexibility set him apart — he could alter strategies mid-match, slow the game down, or launch sudden attacks to unsettle opponents.
Even after retirement, Manpreet’s impact on PKL continued as a coach, where he guided teams to finals and mentored young talent. His ability to combine playing skills with tactical insight makes him a standout leader in the league’s history.
Jaideep Dahiya
Jaideep Dahiya made headlines in Season 11 when he captained Haryana Steelers to their first-ever PKL title. A defender by trade, he anchored the team’s backline with 39 tackle points, including 3 Super Tackles and one High 5.
His leadership was marked by aggression and calculation — he could shut down dangerous raiders while also inspiring his squad with fighting spirit. Achieving such success in his very first season as captain established him as one of the most promising modern leaders in kabaddi.
Ankit Jaglan
Ankit Jaglan’s leadership story is unique. In Season 11, he started as vice-captain of Patna Pirates but was promoted mid-season to captain. He responded brilliantly, guiding the Pirates to the finals and contributing heavily with 79 tackle points, ranking among the top defenders of the season.
Jaglan’s leadership style was defined by composure, tactical adjustments, and motivating younger teammates. His ability to step up under pressure showed that leadership is not always about seniority — it is about responsibility and clarity of thought.
Sumit Sangwan
Sumit Sangwan became the captain of UP Yoddhas in Season 11 after Surender Gill’s injury and quickly proved his leadership quality. He led from the front with 72 tackle points, including 7 Super Tackles and 4 High 5s, and successfully guided his team to the playoffs.
Sumit’s leadership was marked by resilience and tactical awareness. He anticipated opponent moves, organized his defense well, and maintained high morale in his team even during challenging games. His strong performance under difficult circumstances established him as one of the most dependable captains of recent PKL seasons.
Conclusion
From Fazel Atrachali’s dominance as a foreign defender to Pardeep Narwal’s unmatched raiding brilliance, and from Anup Kumar’s calm authority to the fresh leadership of Jaideep Dahiya and Ankit Jaglan, the Pro Kabaddi League has produced captains of different eras and styles. Some built dynasties, others delivered historic first titles, while a few proved their worth under unexpected circumstances. Together, they highlight that kabaddi is as much about leadership and strategy as it is about physical skill, and their legacies continue to inspire future stars of the game.
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