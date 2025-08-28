Best Kabaddi Jumps in PKL History

Jumps in kabaddi have become one of the most impressive and dramatic moves for raiders. They allow a player to escape multiple defenders and reach the baulk line while scoring points under pressure. Performing a jump requires a strong core, quick judgment, and excellent flexibility. A raider must anticipate the defenders’ movements, adjust body position mid-air, and land safely without losing momentum. When executed at the right moment, a jump can turn the tide of a match, leaving defenders confused and the crowd cheering.

1. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat – “Lion Jump”

Pawan Sehrawat, born 9 February 1995, earned the nickname Hi-Flyer for his incredible aerial skills. His “Lion Jump” is famous for leaping over two or three defenders at once, often in high-pressure situations. This move works best when defenders attempt ankle holds or chain tackles because Sehrawat’s body stays airborne, altogether avoiding contact. His ability to judge the defender’s position and time his jump makes it almost impossible to stop. Many of his jumps have scored crucial points in tight matches and have helped his team secure wins in the final moments. Opponents often admit that preparing for his jump is extremely difficult, and his aerial skills have inspired a generation of young raiders to improve their agility. Famous for leaping over 2–3 defenders simultaneously

Known for scoring critical points during tight situations

2. Naveen Kumar – “Super Raider Leap”

Naveen Kumar, born 12 February 1997, became famous for his “Super Raider Leap” in Season 10 while playing for Tamil Thalaivas. In a crucial match against Bengal Warriors, he faced defenders Akshay Kumar and Nitin Kumar as they came in for a tackle. Instead of going low or using a standard dodge, Naveen launched into the air, flying over both defenders to touch the baulk line and secure points. The move not only scored at a decisive moment but also boosted the morale of his team and the crowd. Videos of this jump went viral on social media and became one of the most memorable moments of the season. Naveen’s ability to read the defense and take calculated risks has made him one of the most dangerous raiders in PKL history. Leaped over two defenders at a decisive moment

Helped Tamil Thalaivas gain crucial points in Season 10

3. Parveen – “Double Defender Jump”

Parveen performed one of the rarest and most challenging jumps in PKL history. In a super raid with six defenders on the mat, he used a fake move to the left, tricking the defenders into committing early. He then took a series of quick steps and launched into the air, evading all six defenders and reaching the baulk line to earn five points. The precision and timing required for this jump are exceptional, and it highlighted Parveen’s unpredictability as a raider. Such moves are difficult to replicate and showcase a combination of skill, courage, and presence of mind. This raid secured a significant advantage for his team and earned him respect as one of the most clever raiders in the league. Escaped six defenders in a single raid

Secured five points in a super raid

Known for unpredictable and precise raiding

4. Rahul Chaudhari – “Raid Machine’s Leap”

Rahul Chaudhari, born 16 April 1990, is widely recognized for his low “Dubki” technique, but he once combined it with a jump in a match against Jaipur Pink Panthers. He lowered his body as if performing a normal Dubki, luring the defender into expecting a low grab. At the right moment, he propelled himself upward, clearing the defender and reaching the baulk line safely. This combination demonstrated how integrating multiple techniques can make raiding highly effective and difficult to counter. Young players study this jump as an example of innovation and timing, learning that adding unpredictability can create scoring opportunities even against skilled defenders. Combined Dubki with a jump to evade defenders

Crucial moment against Jaipur Pink Panthers

5. Kashiling Adake – “Frog Jump”

Kashiling Adake, born 9 May 1991, introduced the “Frog Jump” in the early PKL seasons. The jump is performed from a near-standstill position and involves a low, mighty leap across the mat. Adake used it to bypass blocks and reach the baulk line while leaving defenders off-balance. Unlike running jumps, the Frog Jump relies on explosive leg strength and perfect timing. One notable performance against Telugu Titans saw Adake evade a strong block and score crucial points mid-match. Younger raiders have imitated his style, but few have matched the accuracy and control that Adake consistently displayed. The move remains a benchmark for raiders attempting low, quick jumps under pressure. Low, explosive leap performed from a standstill

Effective against strong defensive blocks

Conclusion

Each of these raiders has redefined the jump in PKL, combining athletic skill, precise timing, and creativity to score points and inspire fans. These moves are not just about agility; they also demonstrate strategic thinking, as each jump is calculated to counter defenders’ tactics. The jumps have become a key part of the modern raider’s game, pushing the limits of what is possible on the kabaddi mat.