Top Stars of Pro Kabaddi League

Kabaddi has produced many talented athletes, but only a small number have risen high enough to be remembered as legends. These are the players whose names will always stay in the history of the sport, thanks to performances that changed matches and inspired fans across the country. They are known for skill, strength, sharp thinking, and the will to fight until the last second. Some of them dazzled as fearless raiders who could slip past any defence, while others became immovable defenders who could stop even the best attackers.

The Pro Kabaddi League gave these stars the chance to show their talent to millions, and it is here that many earned their place among the greatest. They have broken records, lifted trophies, and set the standard for the next generation. Each of them is a strong candidate for the title of best player in the Pro Kabaddi League, and their careers are proof of how hard work and talent can rewrite the history of the sport.

1. Naveen Kumar

Naveen Kumar, nicknamed “Naveen Express", redefined modern raiding with incredible speed, agility, and tactical intelligence. Bursting onto the Pro Kabaddi League scene as the first 21st-century-born player, he quickly proved himself as a point-scoring machine. His signature running hand touch has become feared across the league, and he holds the record for the most consecutive Super 10s in PKL history, a staggering 28 games. Naveen led Dabang Delhi to their maiden PKL title, earning back-to-back MVP awards for his consistency and ability to perform under pressure. For fans and analysts alike, he is the best player in the Pro Kabaddi League, combining youth, talent, and the kind of determination that sets a new benchmark for raiders.

2. Rakesh Kumar

Rakesh Kumar is often celebrated as one of the most complete kabaddi players in history, a true all-rounder who dominated both raiding and defense. He was a cornerstone of the Indian national team for over a decade, leading them to multiple gold medals at the Asian Games and the Kabaddi World Cup. His strategic thinking and calm presence on the mat earned him respect not only from teammates but also from opponents. Rakesh’s status as the most expensive player in the inaugural PKL auction highlighted his value, and his career is a testament to consistent high-level performance. His achievements and leadership make him the best player of Pro Kabaddi for many experts, and his legacy continues to inspire upcoming players.

3. Pardeep Narwal

Pardeep Narwal, famously called the “Dubki King", brought a new dimension to raiding in the PKL. His signature dives, speed, and ability to score multiple points in one raid have become legendary. Narwal led the Patna Pirates to three consecutive league titles, a record unmatched in the history of the league, and holds the record for most raid points in a single season with 369 points in Season 5. His career is filled with moments that seemed impossible, including an eight-point raid that fans still remember vividly. Pardeep is not only one of the most famous players in pro kabaddi, but also a player whose style influenced how raiding is approached in modern kabaddi.

4. Pawan Sehrawat

Pawan Sehrawat, known as the “Hi-Flyer", stands out for his athleticism and daring approach. His spectacular leaps and high-risk raids left defenders scrambling and helped him score a record 39 points in a single PKL match, the highest individual score in the league’s history. Sehrawat’s leadership of the Bengaluru Bulls and his consistent MVP-level performances show why he is considered one of the Pro Kabaddi League's best players of the modern era. Even in high-pressure games, his ability to innovate on the mat and deliver crucial points makes him a standout raider who continues to influence the younger generation.

5. Fazel Atrachali

Fazel Atrachali, known as the “Sultan", is an Iranian defender who became one of the most dominant figures in PKL history. His ankle holds and powerful tackles made him a defensive nightmare for the Raiders. Fazel holds the record for the most tackle points by a foreign player and is the only defender in PKL history to cross 400 tackle points. He captained Iran to a stunning victory over India at the 2018 Asian Games, proving his leadership and defensive skills on an international stage. Atrachali’s presence on any team elevates their defense, making him one of the best pro kabaddi player names recognized by fans and experts alike.

6. Manjeet Chhillar

Manjeet Chhillar is one of the most versatile all-rounders in kabaddi history. His ability to switch between raiding and defense seamlessly made him an invaluable player for any team. Manjeet holds the record for the most tackle points and High 5s in PKL history. Known for his aggressive style and tactical intelligence, he played a key role in India’s gold medal wins at the Asian Games and Kabaddi World Cup. His contributions on both ends of the mat place him among the best players in the Pro Kabaddi League, and he remains a benchmark for all-around performance.

7. Deepak Niwas Hooda

Deepak Niwas Hooda is known for his power, precision, and endurance on the mat. A reliable all-rounder, Hooda contributed significantly to both raiding and defense. He led Jaipur Pink Panthers to a PKL title and was a key player for India at the Asian Games, winning gold. Deepak holds the record for the most raid points by an all-rounder in PKL history, proving his ability to deliver under pressure consistently. His versatility and dependability make him one of the most famous players in Pro Kabaddi whose career continues to inspire young athletes.

8. Anup Kumar

Anup Kumar, often called “Captain Cool” and “Bonus Ka Baadshah", earned respect for his calm demeanor and strategic mind. A master of bonus points, he could read the game better than most, and his leadership guided U Mumba to a PKL title. He also helped India secure gold medals at the Asian Games and the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup. Anup’s ability to lead calmly under pressure made him a model player, and his career has earned him a spot among the best players in Pro Kabaddi, revered by fans across the country.

9. Ajay Thakur

Ajay Thakur became a fan favorite for his clutch performances and ability to score in crucial moments. His Super 10 in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup final helped India win gold, and he often carried Tamil Thalaivas’ raiding duties in the PKL with distinction. His calm temperament and skill under pressure make him one of the best players of Pro Kabaddi, and his contributions to both national and league-level kabaddi are widely respected.

10. Rahul Chaudhari

Rahul Chaudhari, known as the “Raid Machine” and “Showman", is remembered for his flair, speed, and agility. He was the first player in PKL history to reach 1,000 raid points and led Telugu Titans as captain for several seasons. While he never won a league title, his influence in popularizing kabaddi and his consistent performances make him one of the most celebrated names in pro kabaddi. His career shows how dedication and skill can turn a player into a household name and a lasting figure in the sport.

Conclusion

These ten players show how skill, hard work, and innovative thinking create the best players in the Pro Kabaddi League. Naveen Kumar scored record-breaking raids, while Rakesh Kumar dominated both raiding and defense, and each player played a unique part in building kabaddi as a professional sport. Their records set high standards for the next generation, proving that dedication on the mat can turn a player into a legend. For fans, analysts, and young players, these names are more than athletes; they are icons whose influence will last for many years.