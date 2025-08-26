Best Pro Kabaddi Defenders / Top 10 Kabaddi Defenders

Surjeet Singh plays as a right-cover defender and is famous for his block and dash. His strength and timing make him very difficult for raiders to beat. Surjeet has played for teams like Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan, where he often stops raiders with sudden, powerful moves. His leadership helps organize the defense, while his skill with tackles puts him among the most respected defenders in the league.

Stat: Surjeet Singh has over 400 tackle points in his career.