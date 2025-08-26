Best Pro Kabaddi Defenders / Top 10 Kabaddi Defenders
In kabaddi, raiders often get the spotlight, but defenders hold the game together. They stop raiders from scoring, set up perfectly timed tackles, and control their team's defense. The Pro Kabaddi League has introduced some of the strongest and most skilled defenders in the sport. These players have built reputations through their signature moves, leadership on the mat, and ability to read opponents. The list of the Top 10 Kabaddi Defenders highlights the individuals who have defined defense in the league and left their mark on the game. Fans often debate who is the best defender in Pro Kabaddi, and this list provides a clear view of the top performers.
10. Surjeet Singh
Surjeet Singh plays as a right-cover defender and is famous for his block and dash. His strength and timing make him very difficult for raiders to beat. Surjeet has played for teams like Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan, where he often stops raiders with sudden, powerful moves. His leadership helps organize the defense, while his skill with tackles puts him among the most respected defenders in the league.
Stat: Surjeet Singh has over 400 tackle points in his career.
9. Parvesh Bhainswal
Parvesh Bhainswal is a left-cover defender known for his precise timing and teamwork. He often works with the right-cover to execute chain tackles that catch raiders unexpectedly. Bhainswal is recognized for his signature double ankle hold, which can bring down even strong raiders. His style combines patience with aggression, allowing him to strike at the perfect moment and strengthen his team’s defense.
Stat: Parvesh Bhainswal has over 300 successful tackles in PKL.
8. Nitesh Kumar
Nitesh Kumar is a right-corner defender who made history by scoring 100 tackle points in a single PKL season. He is skilled at ankle holds and has an ability to anticipate raiders’ moves. Nitesh’s combination of speed and accuracy allows him to stop raiders quickly. His record-breaking season set a new standard for defenders in the league and confirmed his place as one of the most dangerous Pro Kabaddi best defender in the sport.
Stat: Nitesh Kumar holds the record for the most tackle points in a single PKL season with 100.
7. Vishal Bhardwaj
Vishal Bhardwaj is a left-corner defender famous for his strong ankle holds. His aggressive style and physical strength make him a difficult target for raiders. Bhardwaj frequently surprises raiders with sudden moves that stop them near the midline. He has consistently contributed to his team’s defensive strategy, earning respect for his ability to change the flow of a raid with a single hold. He is often included in discussions about the top 5 defenders in Pro Kabaddi.
Stat: Vishal Bhardwaj has over 300 tackle points in PKL.
6. Ravinder Pahal
Ravinder Pahal is a right-corner defender known for his dash, which can take down raiders with one move. He has played for Dabang Delhi KC and Bengaluru Bulls, where his tackling ability has been a key part of team defense. Pahal’s experience and ability to read raiders make him a reliable defender who can perform complex tackles and anchor his defensive line effectively.
Stat: Ravinder Pahal has over 300 tackle points and is known for his high-five count.
5. Surender Nada
Surender Nada is a left-corner defender famous for his signature ankle hold. He has played for U Mumba and Haryana Steelers, where his precision and timing have been essential for defense. Nada can stop raiders with a single, fast move, and his ankle hold is considered one of the most effective in the league. He is recognized as one of the top 3 defenders in Pro Kabaddi for his impact on matches.
Stat: Surender Nada was the best defender in Season 5 of PKL.
4. Sandeep Narwal
Sandeep Narwal is an all-rounder known for his power and ability to perform both in raiding and defending. He uses blocks and dash moves to stop raiders and contribute to his team’s points. Narwal combines strength with timing, often executing tackles that bring raiders down with one move. His dual role as raider and defender makes him a rare and versatile player in the league.
Stat: Sandeep Narwal has over 300 tackle points and over 200 raid points.
3. Girish Maruti Ernak
Girish Maruti Ernak plays as a left-back defender and is known for his strong blocks. He often works with the right cover to create chain tackles that trap raiders. Ernak is recognized for reading the game carefully and striking at the right moment. His signature block is effective against the most powerful raiders, and his intelligent style of defense has made him a key player in every team he has represented.
Stat: Girish Maruti Ernak has over 350 tackle points in PKL.
2. Manjeet Chhillar
Manjeet Chhillar is an all-rounder who has excelled in both raiding and defending. He is known for his strong blocks and dash moves that stop raiders in their tracks. Chhillar’s strength and timing make him a formidable opponent on defense. Fans often ask, “Who is the best defender in Pro Kabaddi?”, and many include Chhillar in that conversation due to his record as an all-rounder.
Stat: Manjeet Chhillar has over 390 tackle points, the highest by any all-rounder in PKL history.
1. Fazel Atrachali
Fazel Atrachali, also known as the “Sultan,” is a left-corner defender from Iran and widely regarded as the No. 1 defender in Pro Kabaddi. He uses strong ankle holds and blocks to stop raiders effectively. Atrachali has played for U Mumba and Gujarat Giants, where his defensive skills and leadership have shaped many matches. His ability to execute powerful tackles and score points consistently makes him the best defender in Pro Kabaddi League history.
Stat: Fazel Atrachali is the first defender to score over 400 tackle points in PKL.
Conclusion
These ten players represent the elite of defense in the Pro Kabaddi League. From Surjeet Singh’s strong blocks to Fazel Atrachali’s record-breaking tackles, each has a unique style and set of skills. The Pro Kabaddi best defender title is deservedly shared among them in discussions, with Fazel Atrachali standing as the No. 1 defender in Pro Kabaddi. Fans can study these names when debating the top 5 defenders in Pro Kabaddi or the top 3 defenders in Pro Kabaddi, and anyone asking who is the best defender in Pro Kabaddi will find these players at the forefront of the answer.
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