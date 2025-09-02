Top 10 Kabaddi Coaches: Best Coaches in the Pro Kabaddi League

In the dynamic and fast-paced world of the Pro Kabaddi League, the spotlight often shines on star raiders and defenders. However, behind every great team stands a coach who orchestrates strategies, shapes players, and inspires championship-winning performances. These leaders are far more than just tacticians; they are motivators, mentors, and the driving force behind every team’s culture.

A pro kabaddi coach named on the right franchise can transform an average squad into title contenders. Whether it’s implementing innovative raiding patterns, tightening defensive formations, or guiding young talent to peak performance, the coaches play an irreplaceable role. The list features veterans with decades of experience, global tacticians who have challenged traditional styles, and legends who have written their names into kabaddi history.

Here, we present the list of top 10 Kabaddi coaches who have left an enduring mark on the league. This list reflects not only their on-paper achievements but also their influence on the sport and the players they have nurtured.

10. Rambir Singh Khokhar

Known for discipline and sharp defensive setups, Rambir Singh Khokhar is a stalwart in Indian kabaddi. His focus on rigorous training and a never-say-die mentality has made his teams consistently difficult to beat. Over the years, he has guided franchises like Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC, and even led the Indian national team to gold at the 2017 Asian Kabaddi Championship. His ability to mold raw talent into elite performers firmly earns him a spot on this list of pro kabaddi coaches. Stat: Coached India to gold at the 2017 Asian Kabaddi Championship.

9. Gholamreza Mazandarani

As the only foreign entry on this list, Mazandarani has brought an international flavor to the pro kabaddi coaches scene. Leading Iran to a historic 2018 Asian Games gold by defeating India, he has proven his tactical genius. His aggressive defensive strategies and adaptability have made U Mumba stronger and more unpredictable. His contributions demonstrate that the best coach in pro kabaddi doesn’t have to be homegrown. Stat: Guided Iran’s men’s team to gold at the 2018 Asian Games.

8. Jasvir Singh

Once a star raider, Jasvir Singh now channels his attacking mindset into his coaching style for U.P. Yoddhas. He blends aggression with balanced team management, helping his side consistently reach the playoffs since 2017. His personal player experience allows him to connect deeply with his squad, making him one of the standout names. Stat: Led U.P. Yoddhas to multiple playoff appearances since 2017.

7. Manpreet Singh

From captaining Patna Pirates to their first PKL title to coaching Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers, Manpreet Singh has showcased both leadership and tactical intelligence. His ability to identify hidden talent and create cohesive teams from scratch is unmatched. Reaching two consecutive finals with Gujarat in their debut season has solidified his position among the best coach candidates in Pro Kabaddi. Stat: Took Gujarat Giants to back-to-back finals in Seasons 5 & 6.

6. R. Srinivas Reddy

Reddy’s ability to blend traditional kabaddi strategies with modern-day analytics has transformed teams. His most significant success came when he guided Tamil Thalaivas to their first-ever playoff spot in Season 9. His adaptability and keen game reading make him a respected figure among pro kabaddi coaches. Stat: Led Tamil Thalaivas to first PKL playoff in Season 9.

5. Balwan Singh

A true kabaddi legend, Balwan Singh has achieved glory both in PKL and on the global stage. He coached Jaipur Pink Panthers to the inaugural PKL championship and led India to multiple gold medals internationally. His disciplined approach and focus on fundamentals make him one of the most accomplished names in the Pro Kabaddi coaches fraternity. Stat: Won 2014 Asian Games gold with India and PKL Season 1 with Jaipur Pink Panthers.

4. B.C. Ramesh

Renowned for building championship-winning teams, B.C. Ramesh has titles with both Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors. His tactical mind, combined with calm leadership, has made him a permanent fixture on any list of notable pro kabaddi coaches. Winning with two different franchises cements his elite status. Stat: PKL titles with Bengaluru Bulls (Season 6) and Bengal Warriors (Season 7).

3. E. Baskaran

A mentor to countless kabaddi greats, E. Baskaran has decades of coaching excellence behind him. With a focus on discipline and team cohesion, he has led both U Mumba and Puneri Paltan while also winning gold with India at the 2006 Asian Games. His name is often associated with producing long-term champions, making him a top figure among pro kabaddi coaches. Stat: Gold medal with India at the 2006 Asian Games.

2. K. Bhaskaran

Bhaskaran’s leadership brought U Mumba their first-ever PKL title, and his coaching record reflects sustained success across multiple teams. His balance of aggressive raiding and solid defense ensures his squads are always competitive. He is one of the most respected names in any discussion of the 2025 Pro Kabaddi coaches list. Stat: PKL title with U Mumba in Season 2.

1. Ashan Kumar

The undisputed best coach in pro kabaddi history, Ashan Kumar’s resume includes numerous PKL championships and global titles. Under his guidance, Dabang Delhi KC won their maiden title in Season 8, and India secured multiple gold medals in the Asian Games and World Cup. His combination of physical fitness, mental toughness, and technical precision is unmatched, making him the definitive number one on the pro kabaddi coach list. Stat: Led Dabang Delhi KC to their first PKL title in Season 8.

Conclusion

The coaches' list is filled with individuals who have not only shaped the outcomes of matches but also the very culture of kabaddi. Their ability to inspire players, innovate strategies, and consistently deliver results is what sets them apart. From legends like Ashan Kumar to innovators like Mazandarani, each Pro Kabaddi coach has left a unique mark on the league’s history.

While the coach's salary might vary from one to another, their actual value lies in the victories they inspire, the players they mentor, and the legacies they build. In the end, the best coach in pro kabaddi is not only measured by trophies but also by the passion and discipline they instill in their teams—a quality all ten of these exceptional leaders share.