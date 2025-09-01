Best Raiders in Pro Kabaddi

The Pro Kabaddi League has produced some of the most talented raiders in Indian sports. These players combine skill, speed, and tactical awareness to score points and change the outcome of matches. Fans follow their careers closely, and their records often define the legacy of their teams. Here is a detailed look at the top raider in Pro Kabaddi history and the best performers in recent seasons.

Pardeep Narwal

Pardeep Narwal, known as the "Dubki King," retired from professional kabaddi in June 2025 after going unsold in the PKL auction. With 1801 raid points, he remains the best raider in Pro Kabadd ihistory. He led Patna Pirates to three consecutive titles and set the record for the highest points scored in a single match in the Pro Kabaddi League by scoring 34 points in a single game. Narwal combined sharp observation with quick action, often surprising defenders with his signature “Dubki” move. His ability to read the opponent’s defense and create scoring opportunities consistently earned him recognition as the No.One raider in Pro Kabaddi. Even after retirement, his style influences younger players and remains a standard in the league.

Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh holds the second spot among the top raiders in Pro Kabaddi 2024. He joined Patna Pirates in 2025 after previous seasons with Bengal Warriors, where he became known for his agility and consistency. Singh’s raids combine speed and timing, and he remains a constant threat to any defense. He has won two PKL titles and contributed to key victories with decisive points in crucial matches. Fans value his experience and leadership, and his ability to perform under pressure makes him one of the best raiders in Pro Kabaddi in modern seasons.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat returned to Tamil Thalaivas as captain in 2025. Previously, he played for Bengaluru Bulls and has represented India internationally. Sehrawat is celebrated as a Pro Kabaddi League best raider for his explosive raids and precise evasion skills. He consistently scores in critical moments and applies pressure on defenders with speed and well-timed throws. His leadership on the mat adds direction to the team, and his performance places him among the best raiders in Pro Kabaddi 2024. Tamil Thalaivas rely on him to inspire young raiders and execute high-stakes attacks effectively.

Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal serves as the vice-captain of Tamil Thalaivas in 2025. He led the Jaipur Pink Panthers in earlier seasons and has been a dependable scorer throughout his career. Deshwal uses timing and strategy to turn challenging situations into scoring opportunities. His ability to make points in crucial moments helped his team secure wins in tightly contested matches. Ranked among the top 3 raiders in Pro Kabaddi 2024, Deshwal combines consistency with tactical awareness, and his presence stabilizes the team during intense games.

Naveen Kumar

Naveen Kumar transitioned from being a player to head coach of Bengal Warriors in 2025. He scored over 1,100 raid points during his playing career and developed a reputation as a reliable raider. His understanding of raiding and defense helps the team train younger players effectively. Naveen’s experience as a top raider allows him to guide strategy and improve team performance. He remains recognized as the best raider for his past achievements and his influence on current players.

Rahul Chaudhari

Rahul Chaudhari is a former champion who went unsold in the 2024 auction and is inactive in 2025. He gained fame for his powerful “tank” raids and ability to break through formidable defenses. Chaudhari scored consistently during his peak seasons and influenced the playing style of the league. Fans remember him as one of the best raiders in Pro Kabaddi, and his physical strength and precision earned respect from both teammates and opponents.

Sachin Tanwar

Sachin Tanwar plays for U Mumba in 2025 and remains a key offensive player. He is aggressive in raids and applies constant pressure on opposing defenders. Tanwar has scored over 1,000 raid points and contributed to U Mumba’s critical victories in recent seasons. His adaptability on the mat allows him to find scoring opportunities in challenging situations, and his consistency places him among the top raiders in Pro Kabaddi today.

Deepak Niwas Hooda

Deepak Niwas Hooda joined the Patna Pirates in 2025 and is known for his versatility. He attacks effectively while supporting team defense and contributes leadership during matches. Hooda combines tactical awareness with physical skill, scoring in crucial moments and helping the team maintain control in tight games. He is widely recognized as one of the best raiders in Pro Kabaddi, valued for both his scoring ability and ability to guide teammates during high-pressure matches.

Vikas Kandola

Vikas Kandola continues to play for Haryana Steelers in 2025. He relies on power and precision in raids, consistently scoring points in essential situations. Kandola’s strength and reliability make him a key player in tight contests. Opponents find it difficult to stop his raids due to his speed and timing. He ranks among the best raiders in Pro Kabaddi, and his presence significantly improves Haryana Steelers’ attack.

Ajay Thakur

Ajay Thakur remains with Tamil Thalaivas in 2025 and serves as a veteran leader. His strategic approach to raids helps his team secure points at decisive moments. Thakur also guides younger raiders and strengthens overall team performance. With over 790 raid points, he is one of the best raiders in Pro Kabaddi 2024, respected for both his experience and ability to impact matches in critical situations.

Conclusion

The Pro Kabaddi League has created raiders who define success through skill, strategy, and timing. Pardeep Narwal leads with the most raid points in Pro Kabaddi and holds the record for the highest points in Pro Kabaddi in one match. Maninder Singh, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, and Arjun Deshwal remain among the top 3 raiders in Pro Kabaddi 2024, while players such as Rahul Chaudhari and Sachin Tanwar continue to impress with consistency and strength. Each player contributes to the excitement of the league and proves why being a pro kabaddi raider requires intelligence, speed, and courage.