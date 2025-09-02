Pro Kabaddi Commentators
Pro Kabaddi League has grown into one of India’s most-watched sporting events, and the voices behind the commentary have played a central role in its rise. They do more than narrate the action; they bring emotions, insights, and character to every match. Fans often associate certain voices with unforgettable moments — final raids, dramatic comebacks, or legendary performances. Over the years, the league has built a strong commentary panel that mixes professional broadcasters, iconic Hindi voices, and former stars who now analyze the game with authority. Together, they have helped Kabaddi reach living rooms across India and audiences worldwide.
Suhail Chandhok – The English Voice of Pro Kabaddi
Suhail Chandhok has been the face of English broadcasts since the first season in 2014. His work behind the microphone covers almost every opening game, semifinal, and grand final. Known for energy, precision, and insight, he can make the game exciting for both new viewers and long-time followers. Fans connect his voice with the biggest nights of Kabaddi, where his sharp calls have often amplified the tension of close finishes.
Suhail follows a philosophy of “quality over quantity”. Instead of filling the air with endless words, he focuses on accurate and meaningful commentary. This approach makes him stand out, as every phrase carries weight. Over the years, he has become a key figure in presenting Kabaddi to global audiences who may not be familiar with the sport’s traditions.
In 2025, Suhail continues his role as commentator while also serving as CEO of U Mumba, one of the most recognized teams in the league. This dual role makes him unique — few voices in sports commentary also have responsibility for running a franchise. Beyond the booth, Suhail is often seen in discussions about Kabaddi’s global growth, speaking in the media about its potential as an international sport. His voice, charisma, and leadership have made him the most prominent figure in English Kabaddi broadcasting.
Sunil Taneja – The Hindi Voice of Kabaddi
Sunil Taneja holds a special place in Hindi commentary. Many call him the “voice of Indian Kabaddi,” and for good reason. His commentary style blends humor, rhyme, and energy, while still keeping the action clear and grounded. For many fans, hearing his voice during a PKL match is as important as the match itself.
On fan forums and social media platforms, Sunil is often praised as the GOAT of Hindi commentary. Quotes such as “Sunil Taneja no doubt” or “Sunil Taneja and Sanjay Banerjee are the OG commentators” reflect how deeply his presence is valued. His partnership with Sanjay Banerjee created a legendary duo that set the standard for Hindi sports broadcasting.
In 2025, Sunil surprised fans when he did not appear on Star Sports’ PKL coverage, as he had signed with JioCinema. Despite his absence from the familiar platform, his voice and style remain closely tied to the identity of Pro Kabaddi. Many fans argue that no Hindi broadcast feels complete without him. His wit, wordplay, and energy have turned him into not just a commentator but a cultural symbol for the sport.
Sanjay Banerjee – The Veteran Professional
Sanjay Banerjee is regarded as one of the most respected Hindi commentators in the league. Unlike the more flamboyant style of Sunil Taneja, Sanjay’s approach is calm, structured, and professional. His voice carries authority, and his command of words has often been praised by fans who admire his balance of clarity and gravitas.
Together with Sunil, Sanjay formed a partnership that gave Hindi commentary its golden age. His steady tone and sharp delivery complemented Sunil’s playful style, and many fans still recall their broadcasts as the perfect mix of fun and professionalism. In forums, fans write lines like “Only Sanjay Banerjee has a good command over his voice and words.” This reputation as a disciplined and credible commentator has stayed with him for years.
In 2025, Sanjay continues as part of Star Sports’ Hindi commentary team. His consistency and longevity have made him a trusted figure for over a decade. Many consider him the classic voice of Kabaddi, representing a timeless style that younger commentators still look up to.
Rishank Devadiga – The Analyst from the Mat
Rishank Devadiga brings a unique perspective as a former champion who now analyzes the game from inside the commentary box. His strength lies in explaining the technical side of Kabaddi — raiding patterns, defensive systems, and tactical decisions. Unlike traditional broadcasters, Rishank speaks with the authority of someone who has faced these exact situations on the mat.
Fans regularly praise him for accuracy and depth, often pointing out that he explains not just what is happening but also why. His input helps serious fans understand the strategies at play, while also teaching casual viewers more about the sport’s finer details. This ability to combine education with live commentary makes him one of the most valuable members of the current panel.
In 2025, Rishank remains part of Star Sports’ expert panel. His presence bridges the gap between players and fans, giving the audience insights that only a former champion can provide. Many believe analysts like him are vital for shaping the next generation of Kabaddi fans, who now watch the sport with more knowledge and appreciation.
Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari – Legends with the Microphone
The arrival of Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari in the commentary team in 2024 was celebrated by fans across India. Both are household names, remembered not just for their success but for the way they carried Kabaddi into the modern era.
Ajay Thakur, a former India captain and Asian Games gold medalist, is remembered for his leadership and his composure under pressure. His words now carry the same calm authority that once defined his game on the mat. Rahul Chaudhari, on the other hand, is the first PKL player to cross 1000 raid points and a member of the 2016 World Cup-winning team. Known as the “Showman” of Kabaddi during his playing career, his commentary often brings flair and stories that keep fans engaged.
Together, they add authenticity and emotional depth to PKL broadcasts. Fans who watched them play now listen to them share stories and explain tactics, creating a bridge between the past and present. In 2025, they remain part of the team, and their words continue to carry the weight of legendary careers. For many, hearing them speak feels like receiving direct lessons from icons of the sport.
Conclusion
Commentators have become an inseparable part of Pro Kabaddi’s identity. Suhail Chandhok’s role as the English voice connects the sport to global fans, while Sunil Taneja and Sanjay Banerjee remain central figures in Hindi broadcasting. Analysts like Rishank Devadiga deepen the understanding of the game, and legends such as Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari bring authenticity that few others can match. Together, they have shaped how millions view Kabaddi.
The league’s growth is not just about players scoring raid points or tackles. It is also about how these voices narrate the action, build the tension, and give meaning to every moment. Pro Kabaddi’s commentators are storytellers, teachers, and companions for fans, and their importance will only grow as the sport continues to expand.
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