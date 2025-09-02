Pro Kabaddi Commentators.

Suhail Chandhok has been the face of English broadcasts since the first season in 2014. His work behind the microphone covers almost every opening game, semifinal, and grand final. Known for energy, precision, and insight, he can make the game exciting for both new viewers and long-time followers. Fans connect his voice with the biggest nights of Kabaddi, where his sharp calls have often amplified the tension of close finishes.

Suhail follows a philosophy of “quality over quantity”. Instead of filling the air with endless words, he focuses on accurate and meaningful commentary. This approach makes him stand out, as every phrase carries weight. Over the years, he has become a key figure in presenting Kabaddi to global audiences who may not be familiar with the sport’s traditions.

In 2025, Suhail continues his role as commentator while also serving as CEO of U Mumba, one of the most recognized teams in the league. This dual role makes him unique — few voices in sports commentary also have responsibility for running a franchise. Beyond the booth, Suhail is often seen in discussions about Kabaddi’s global growth, speaking in the media about its potential as an international sport. His voice, charisma, and leadership have made him the most prominent figure in English Kabaddi broadcasting.