2025 Women’s World Cup Quiz.

2025 Womens World Cup Quiz

Cheering loudly in the Indian Women’s team jersey, celebrating every wicket and run, the excitement is back as the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 takes center stage. The Indian team is ready, and this is the time they need full support. To truly stand behind them, fans must know more than just the schedule as it’s about understanding where the matches are being played, the key players in form, the crucial matchups, and the challenges from tough opponents. Think you already know it all? Test yourself with this quiz and find out how much knowledge you really have about India’s campaign.