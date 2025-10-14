Relive the Greatest Womens ODI World Cup Finals Quiz

Got Big Nails ahead of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025? Don’t worry, because this tournament has always been a nail-biter, producing some of the closest finishes in cricket history. Remember those thrilling matches that had everyone on the edge of their seats? Well, SportsCafe is here to test your memory with a fun little quiz. We’ve prepared 10 simple questions on the closest matches of past Women’s ODI World Cups, and it’s up to you to see how sharp your cricket recall really is. So, grab a snack, or maybe a packet of almonds to sharpen your brain-game and get ready to prove if your memory is as strong as your love for cricket.