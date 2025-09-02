International Stars of PKL – Quiz

The Pro Kabaddi League has been solely focused on the participation of Indian players, where the future Indian team stars are built. But since the inauguration of the tournament, there have been a few international players who have also gotten the chance to represent their nation. You might call yourself a true PKL fan, but knowing all the international players in the tournament is the real test. If you think that you know about every international player in the PKL, we challenge you to take this ultimate quiz.