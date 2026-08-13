Australia ALL OUT for 198! Twitter Reacts to Bangladesh’s Stunning Bowling
The Test series between Australia and Bangladesh has officially started. And the first day saw the domination of Bangladesh with the ball, as they were able to bowl out Australia for just 198. Hasan Mahmud starred for the team by taking 6 wickets for 55 runs.
The first Test of the Bangladesh tour of Australia has officially started and the Aussies seemed to be the better side. However, things were changed quickly in this game by the Bangladeshi pace bowlers, as they rattled through the batting line-up of Australia without any issues.
Travis Head and Jake Weatherald were able to give a good start to the team but things didn't go well after their wicket. Only Steven Smith scored 71 runs, and no other batsman managed to get past the 25 runs mark. This resulted in a huge collapse for the Australian side, which was led by Hasan Mahmud.
He went on to take 6 wickets for the team by conceding just 55 runs in his spell. With his magnificent bowling performances, he was able to impress everyone.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to Hasan Mahmud’s bowling:
First Ever
Hasan Mahmud became the first Bangladeshi bowler to take test Fifer in India and Australia pic.twitter.com/kz6FD6lhDs— Nafees (@Nafees_22) August 13, 2026
Hasan Mahmud is now the first Bangladeshi player to take a Test fifer in India and Australia. He just goes on to script history without any issues.
Well Planned
Every dismissal looked like a well thought plan. And then we have Morkel who has only one plan. " Bumrah".— IamArjav (@IamArjav) August 13, 2026
The dismissals taken by the Bangladeshi team looked like a well defined plan. But there is the Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel, whose every plan involves Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia Issues
Australia lately depends too much on Head's opening blitz followed by Smith's resilience. Batters like Labuschagne still being in the playing XI says a lot about the sorry state of their bench strength.— Sarp (@Sarpp89) August 13, 2026
Lately Australia has been a lot dependent on Head for a good start and Smith for his resilience. Other players have not been able to do well, which has caused a huge issue.