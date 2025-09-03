PKL Team Debut Seasons Quiz

Pro Kabaddi League, a tournament which started in 2014, was inaugurated with just 8 teams. Since then, there have been numerous changes to the tournament format, as more and more teams have been inducted into the tournament, expanding the same. As of the 12th season, there are a total of 12 teams that will be competing for the title. If you think you are aware of every team's debut season, why don't you take this quiz and get a perfect score?