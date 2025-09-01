PKL Player Nicknames Quiz

In the Pro Kabaddi League, players have dominated over the years with their skills on the field, whether it is their raids or tackles. Such an impressive game style and their form have helped these players to get some cool nicknames, which are sometimes more popular than their real names. A number of players in PKL history have gotten their Monikers, but do you know all of them? If yes, then be ready to put your PKL knowledge to the test to take this quiz.