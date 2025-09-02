Test Your Knowledge of PKL Records and Stats.

Pro Kabaddi League Stats Quiz

What everyone sees in the Pro Kabaddi League is just the teams going against each other, where sometimes it is the defenders who dominate, while other times it is the raiders. Only the true kabaddi fans would remember the jaw-dropping stats of this tournament, which might not be broken by any other player. Think you know every possible stat of the Pro Kabaddi League? Then you should try out getting all correct in this PKL stats quiz!