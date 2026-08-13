Lionel Messi Opens Up About Personal Tragedy and World Cup Struggles
Lionel Messi paid tribute to his father Jorge, who died on August 7 after a long illness. The 39 year old revealed his father urged him to play one final World Cup. Messi wanted to win it for him but struggled physically. He also spoke about their lifelong bond.
For the Argentina captain, the loss of his father Jorge Messi on August 7 has brought an extremely difficult period in his life. In an emotional tribute, Lionel Messi spoke about his deep grief and admitted that he does not know how to carry on without his father. Jorge had been much more than Messi’s agent, guiding him throughout his football career while also being his friend, mentor and a constant source of support.
Messi revealed that Jorge encouraged him to play in one final World Cup, despite his worsening health before the tournament. Messi wanted to reach the final so his father could watch him play and hoped to win the competition for him. However, he struggled physically during the tournament and said his legs could not go any further in the final.
The 39 year old also recalled how he would wait for his father’s message after every match, making his absence even harder to accept. Messi reflected on their daily conversations, childhood memories and the sacrifices Jorge made throughout his journey. He also remembered how his father supported him away from football and helped shape the person he became. Looking ahead, Messi said he hopes to raise his children with the same values and upbringing given to him by his parents.