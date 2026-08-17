Sure Bet of the Day, August 17! West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz : A solid bet at 1.81

Parimatch Best Odds West Delhi Lions 1.81 Place a bet

Why are West Delhi Lions Still Well Backed?

West Delhi Lions have got 2 wins and 2 losses from their last 5 games so far and hence while coming to this match, the team will be relying a lot on Ankit Rajesh Kumar having scored 106 runs in 6 innings at an average of 17.67 while amongst the bowlers, Kulwant Khejroliya is the one who has picked up 7 wickets from the 6 innings while keeping an average of 24.71.

Coming to the South Delhi Superstarz, they are on a winning streak and hence will be looking to capitalize on it. In their team, Sanat Sangwan has been the top run-scorer with 149 runs from the 5 matches while having an average of 29.80. In the bowling department, the team has got the services of Divansh Rawat who has been able to pick 4 wickets from the 6 innings so far.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

Arun Jaitley Stadium has seen the teams chasing enjoying a clear advantage. Only 6 matches have been won by sides batting first, while 14 have gone in favour of the team bowling second. The venue has produced an average first innings score of 149, which drops to 136 during the chase. Considering these numbers, the toss winning captain could prefer to field first and make use of the conditions later in the game. With the venue record and overall matchup in mind, the West Delhi Lions have an edge in this contest.