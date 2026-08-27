Sure Bet of the Day, August 27! Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire: A Solid Bet of 1.72

Parimatch Best Odds Nottinghamshire 1.72 Place a bet

Why are Nottinghamshire Still Well Backed?

As the league leaders, Nottinghamshire arrive with 135 points, putting them 5 points ahead of Warwickshire. They have won 4 matches, lost 1 and drawn 4, and their recent results show 2 wins, 1 loss and 2 draws. Joe Clarke has been in excellent form with 963 runs from 10 matches at an average of 60.19, giving the batting unit a solid base. Ben Slater has also contributed 666 runs at 41.63. Liam Patterson White has led the bowling effort with 35 wickets at an economy rate of 2.68, while Fergus O’Neill has claimed 26 wickets in only 5 matches.

Warwickshire come into this contest sitting third with 130 points from 9 matches. Their record includes 3 wins, 1 loss and 5 draws, while their recent run has been steady with 2 wins followed by 3 draws. Sam Hain has been a major contributor, scoring 685 runs at an average of 57.08, while Dan Mousley has added 593 runs. With the ball, Ethan Bamber has been Warwickshire’s standout performer, taking 45 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 3.09. Ed Barnard has also provided useful support with 17 wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the Edgbaston pitch, batters can expect a good surface with reliable bounce and plenty of value for shots once they settle. The new ball may offer some seam movement and carry, so the opening overs could test the top order. Fast bowlers are likely to benefit from hard lengths, while spinners may become more useful as the game progresses. The square boundaries are fairly short, giving batters opportunities to find the fence. Overall, the pitch should provide a balanced contest with a slight edge for batting. Seeing the odds and the form, Nottinghamshire are expected to take the contest home.