Sure Bet of the Day, August 29! United Arab Emirates Women vs Sri Lanka Women: A Solid Bet of 1.26

Parimatch Best Odds Sri Lanka Women 1.26 Place a bet

Why are Sri Lanka Women Still Well Backed?

Sri Lanka Women have won 4 of their last 5 matches. Chamari Athapaththu remains the key player, scoring 368 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 40.89 and an excellent strike rate of 151.44. She has also taken 8 wickets during this period. Kavisha Dilhari has provided valuable bowling support, claiming 12 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 7.11. Imesha Dulani has contributed 217 runs in 9 matches. Sri Lanka also hold the recent head to head advantage, beating UAE Women in their last 2 meetings.

UAE Women come into the Women's T20 Asia Cup with a strong recent record, winning 4 of their last 5 matches. Esha Oza has been the standout performer, scoring 462 runs in her last 10 matches at an impressive average of 92.4 and strike rate of 144.37. She has also contributed with the ball, taking 20 wickets in 9 matches while maintaining an economy rate of 3.32. Theertha Satish has added 227 runs at an average of 45.4 and strike rate of 128.97. Vaishnave Mahesh has also been useful with 12 wickets at 3.69 economy.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the T20 clash gets underway, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is likely to provide a balanced pitch. Fast bowlers could find some swing, movement and bounce with the new ball, making the early overs tricky for batters. As the innings progresses, batting conditions should improve and allow for more fluent stroke play. Spinners may have limited help from the surface, while teams could prefer chasing. With the average first innings T20 score around 147 and chasing teams enjoying better results, Sri Lanka Women are the favourites based on the current odds.