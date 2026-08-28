Sure Bet of the Day, August 30! Choose the Best Odds for Upcoming Matches

Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup - India Women vs Thailand Women

The 3rd match of the Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup is scheduled between the India Women and the Thailand Women at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Considering the odds, the India Women are expected to take the win here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds India Women 1.01 Place a bet Thailand Women 10.99 Place a bet

Why are India Women Still Well Backed?

India have won 3 of their last 5 matches, with losses coming in the other 2 games. Harmanpreet Kaur has been in good batting touch, scoring 269 runs in her last 9 matches at an average of 38.43 and a strike rate of 126.29. Smriti Mandhana has also contributed 245 runs from 8 matches at a strike rate of 135.35. With the ball, Shree Charani has taken 21 wickets in her last 10 matches while maintaining an economy rate of 6.51. Deepti Sharma has added 15 wickets at 7.92. India also have a strong record against Thailand, winning their last 3 meetings.

For the Thailand Women, recent results have been promising, with 4 wins from their last 5 matches. Nannapat Koncharoenkai has scored 238 runs in her last 10 matches while averaging 79.33, making her an important player at the top of the order. Phannita Maya has added 171 runs during the same period and can provide stability in the batting unit. Thipatcha Putthawong has been particularly impressive with the ball, claiming 21 wickets in 10 matches at an excellent economy rate of 3.33. Sunida Chaturongrattana has also taken 17 wickets at 3.60.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the Women’s T20 match, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is likely to offer a fairly even contest between bat and ball. Fast bowlers could get some early help from swing, movement and bounce with the new ball. Batting may become easier once the initial overs are completed, allowing players to play more freely in the middle overs. Spinners are unlikely to get much assistance from the pitch. Chasing teams have generally done well here, with the average first innings score around 147. India Women are the favourites according to the current odds.

European T20 Premier League - Amsterdam Flames and Belfast Wolves

Coming to the 7th match of the European T20 Premier League, the Amsterdam Flames are all set to take on the Belfast Wolves at the Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg. Seeing the odds, the Belfast Wolves are the hot favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Belfast Wolves 1.81 Place a bet Amsterdam Flames 1.99 Place a bet

Why are Belfast Wolves Still Well Backed?

Amsterdam Flames have had a difficult beginning, losing their opening match and sitting on 0 points. Bas de Leede has been their standout batter, scoring 75 runs at an impressive strike rate of 141.50. Max O'Dowd also made an impact with 25 runs at a strike rate of 166.66. With players such as Scott Edwards, Tim David, Michael Bracewell and Ajinkya Rahane in the squad, the Flames have plenty of experience in their batting group. Kyle Klein has been their best bowler so far, taking 3 wickets at an economy rate of 8.50.

Belfast Wolves have made the better start, winning their only match and collecting 2 points. Glenn Maxwell leads their batting form after scoring 60 runs at a strike rate of 157.89, while Mark Chapman added 54 runs at 163.63. Their bowling unit has also shown good control. Matthew Humphreys picked up 2 wickets at an economy rate of 5.75, with Fred Klaassen also taking 2 wickets at 6.50. Richard Gleeson provides further experience in the attack.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the upcoming clash between Amsterdam Flames and Belfast Wolves, Sportpark Duivesteijn has slightly favoured teams batting first. The venue has hosted 2 T20Is, with both matches won by the side setting the target. The average first innings score is 150, while it drops to 138 during the second innings, suggesting that chasing could be more difficult. The weather may also play a role, with light rain expected and a 30% chance of showers. As the odds suggest, the Belfast Wolves are the favourites here.

European T20 Premier League - Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Dublin Guardians

Moving to the 8th match of the European T20 Premier League, the Edinburgh Castle Rockers will be taking on the Dublin Guardians at the Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg. With the odds and the experience, the Edinburgh Castle Rockers have the edge here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Edinburgh Castle Rockers 1.81 Place a bet Dublin Guardians 1.99 Place a bet

Why are Edinburgh Castle Rockers Still Well Backed?

Edinburgh Castle Rockers are placed 3rd in the standings with 2 points from 1 match. They won their opening game and come into this contest with good momentum. Trent Boult has been their leading performer with the ball, taking 5 wickets at an economy rate of 6.00. JJ Smuts has also contributed 2 wickets while maintaining an economy of 4.00. With Andries Gous scoring 40 runs and Ross Adair striking at an impressive 233.33, the Rockers have shown plenty of firepower.

Dublin Guardians sit 5th with 0 points after losing their only match. George Dockrell has been their best batter so far, scoring 35 runs at a strike rate of 159.09. Chris Wood made 25 runs but scored at a slower rate of 113.63. With the ball, Wood has taken 3 wickets, while Josh Little has claimed 2 wickets. The Guardians will need stronger contributions from their batting group and better support for their bowlers to challenge the in-form Rockers.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

Going to the venue, Sportpark Duivesteijn appears to give an advantage to teams that put runs on the board first. Both of the T20Is played here have been won by the team batting first, with the average score in the opening innings standing at 150. That figure falls to 138 in the second innings, making a successful chase slightly tougher. Edinburgh Castle Rockers also head into the contest as the favourites based on the available odds.