AI Simulation | MIL vs TRE | Pooran Stars as MI London Win by 11 Runs
MI London went on to defeat Trent Rockets by 11 runs at Kennington Oval in The Hundred. Pooran went on to smash 72 runs off 36 balls, which helped MI London to post a strong total, which was followed by disciplined bowling performances by the team.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Kennington Oval, which is expected to offer a good batting surface with consistent bounce and quick outfield. The new ball will be able to provide seam movement to the pacers in the initial sets, but once the batters are able to settle, they will be able to score freely. Spinners will be able to get some grip in the middle overs, as the pitch slows down gradually. A first innings score in the range of 170 to 180 will be considered as competitive at this venue. The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with mild temperatures and no major threat of rain.
Toss
MI London wins the toss and decides to bat first. Sam Curran is backing his excellent batting line-up to score well in the batting conditions, and defend when the pitch gets tricky.
Lineups
MI London: Will Jacks, James Vince, Nicholas Pooran, Sam Curran (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Ollie Pope, Sikandar Raza, Tom Curran, Trent Boult, Richard Gleeson, Nathan Sowter
Trent Rockets: Finn Allen, Ben Duckett, Aneurin Donald, Sam Billings (C), Tim David, Mitchell Santner, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Calvin Harrison, Matt Henry, Mohammad Amir
Match Report
MI London went on to post a commanding total of 181/5 in 100 balls, as the team held its nerve to defend the total by 11 runs against Trent Rockets. Will Jacks and James Vince started to attack the new ball from the offset, as the team raced to score 57/1 after 25 balls. Mohammad Amir was able to remove James Vince, but Nicholas Pooran launched a counterattack as soon as he entered the crease.
Pooran partnered with Sam Curran, as the duo went on to add 78 runs off 43 balls, with Pooran playing a crucial role. He went on to score 72 runs off 36 balls, smashing sixes against all the pacers without any issues. Sam Curran smashed 34 runs late in the innings before Matt Henry dismissed him. But Sherfane Rutherford scored 19 runs off 9 balls to help the team to score above 180.
Trent Rockets was able to start the chase well as Finn Allen and Ben Duckett attacked Trent Boult and Richard Gleeson. The duo went on to score 55 runs off just 25 balls, before Sikandar Raza broke the stand by taking the wicket of Duckett. Allen was able to continue his assault by scoring 49 runs off 27 balls, before Nathan Sowter dismissed by trapping him lbw.
Sam Billings and Tim David were able to keep the chase alive, as the duo added 61 runs, which kept the game very much intense. The decisive moment arrived when Tom Curran dismissed David with a slower ball for 34. The team needed 23 runs off the final 10 balls, as Trent Boult closed the innings without any issues. Trent Rockets just scored 170/7 in 100 balls, falling short by 11 runs.
Player of the Match
Nicholas Pooran wins the Player of the Match award for scoring 72 runs off 36 balls, which helped MI London to post a strong total in the game.