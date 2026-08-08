AI Simulation | MIL vs TRE | Pooran Stars as MI London Win by 11 Runs

The match will be played at Kennington Oval, which is expected to offer a good batting surface with consistent bounce and quick outfield. The new ball will be able to provide seam movement to the pacers in the initial sets, but once the batters are able to settle, they will be able to score freely. Spinners will be able to get some grip in the middle overs, as the pitch slows down gradually. A first innings score in the range of 170 to 180 will be considered as competitive at this venue. The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with mild temperatures and no major threat of rain.