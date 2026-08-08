BCCI CoE Turns into an Injury Ward Amid Growing Fitness Concerns
BCCI CoE has just turned into an injury ward for the Indian players. Reports claim that 13 players who are a part of the current setup are present at the CoE for recovery. The list includes names of star players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan, and more.
The BCCI Centre of Excellence has now turned into an injury ward for the Indian team. Various reports claim that there are many players present there undergoing rehabilitation, that the Indian team could have its own injured eleven. This also raises concerns on the fitness levels of the players.
This has been one of the major reasons why the BCCI CoE has been on the headlines over the last few days. The BCCI has made some necessary changes to the same, which ensures the fact that players are only able to return when they have recovered fully for the game. And only those players will be able to make it to the team, who have completed the revised fitness tests.
As per the reports, there are a total of 13 players from the current setup, who are present at the BCCI CoE. This list includes names of players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and even Hardik Pandya.
Our Take
With the key players spending their time at the BCCI CoE, it has been quite challenging for the Indian team to keep up in the different formats of the game. Against Sri Lanka in the tests coming next week, India is already going without Jasprit Bumrah. He made his ODI comeback after a long time, but went back to being injured right after playing two games.