Shikhar Dhawan Opens Up on Rohit and Kohlis 2027 World Cup Future

The words of Shikhar Dhawan on his former teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not just a mere statement. Instead, these words have also given nostalgia to the Indian fans. Watching Gabbar, Hitman and the King in the game, as they used to dominate even the Prime eras of the bowlers without any issues. Even though Dhawan has retired from the game, he still wants Rohit and Virat to end their careers with the World Cup.