Shikhar Dhawan Opens Up on Rohit and Kohlis 2027 World Cup Future
Shikhar Dhawan has backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the 2027 ODI World Cup. After playing with them for two editions, Dhawan has known their importance in the Indian team. His words have also given nostalgia to the Indian fans, who used to watch the trio dominate the game.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are only playing the ODI format, being retired from the other two formats of the game. And the major reason why they are still a part of the team in this format is the 2027 World Cup. This tournament might also be their last, as they would want to end their career on a high note.
Several former players and cricket analysts have backed the duo for the same. And now, the list of players who have backed them gets a new name, Shikhar Dhawan. The trio played together for the Indian team for a long time, as they used to dominate in the ODI format without any interruptions.
Backing his former teammates, Shikhar Dhawan talked about their importance in the 2027 World Cup. He said, “Virat & Rohit are legends of the game. Players like Virat and Rohit have performed for the country for so many years. I am certain that both of them will add immense value during the World Cup and help the team win.”
Our Take
The words of Shikhar Dhawan on his former teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not just a mere statement. Instead, these words have also given nostalgia to the Indian fans. Watching Gabbar, Hitman and the King in the game, as they used to dominate even the Prime eras of the bowlers without any issues. Even though Dhawan has retired from the game, he still wants Rohit and Virat to end their careers with the World Cup.