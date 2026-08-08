Ravindra Jadeja Proves Why He Remains Crucial for Team India
Ravindra Jadeja made his international comeback after a long time. And in the warm-up match against Sri Lanka, he has done well with both bat and ball. At a venue where even the top order failed to score well, Jadeja went on to score 63 runs off 117 balls for the team.
Indian fans have been missing the availability of Ravindra Jadeja in the Afghanistan series and the UK tour. While he missed out on some action due to injury, he decided to make his comeback the finest. In the Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026, he suffered with a tennis elbow injury.
Following this, he finally made his comeback for the Indian team in the Test series against Sri Lanka. With the series starting from 15 August, India is currently going against Sri Lanka Cricket XI for a three-day warm-up match. Jadeja went on to use this match as a chance to show that he is still dominating the game.
With the bat, he went on to score 63 runs off 117 balls for the team. His knock came at a time when India started to lose their best batsmen for cheap scores at the Sri Lankan pitches.
Our Take
The availability of Ravindra Jadeja will now be crucial for the Indian team in the upcoming Test matches and ODI games too. It should be noted that Jadeja has played a vital role with both bat and ball for the Indian team across these two formats. Having him in the team will not just bring down experience in the batting lineup, but will also provide a player who would be able to lead the spin bowling attack.