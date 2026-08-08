Sai Sudharsan Ruled Out of Test Series as Indias Injury Woes Deepen
The injury woes just keep on getting worse for the Indian team. Sai Sudharsan has also been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka. He earlier didn't join the team as he wasn't 100% fit, but now he has been ruled out of the same.
The Indian team will be having a hard time against Sri Lanka in the Test series, which begins 15 August. Right before this series, another player has been ruled out, which gives a major blow to the Indian team. Jasprit Bumrah was already ruled out as his injury was not recovering as well as expected.
But now yet another player has been ruled out of the series, and it is Sai Sudharsan. He was also unsure of his participation in the series against Sri Lanka, as he was recovering from an injury. When the Indian team left for Colombo, Sudharsan didn't leave with them as he was yet to complete 100% fitness.
And now it has been confirmed that Sai Sudharsan won't be available for the Indian team in the series against Sri Lanka. This came as a major blow for the Indian team, as Sai Sudharsan was eagerly waiting to make his mark permanent at the number three spot.
Our Take
Even though Sai Sudharsan won't be available for the Indian team in the series against Sri Lanka, Devdutt Padikkal will be using this as an opportunity. He has done well for the Indian team in the warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI, as he now aims to continue the same even in the Test series. Now without Sai Sudharsan, he will have to take up the responsibility to score well.