Afghanistan Qualify Directly for 2027 World Cup, West Indies Fail to Make the Cut
The direct qualification for the 2027 World Cup has been sealed by Afghanistan. Being among the top eight teams, they have now managed to secure direct qualification yet again. On the other hand, West Indies have once again missed out on securing a direct qualification.
The spots for the ODI World Cup 2027 are getting filled as soon as possible. South Africa and Zimbabwe had already got their spot for the tournament sealed, as they were the hosts of the tournament. Following them, the remaining eight spots were set to be given to the top eight teams in ICC ODI rankings, excluding the hosts.
While teams such as India, Pakistan, Australia, England, and New Zealand didn't have to worry, other teams had to fight. In this clash for the final spots for the direct qualification, Afghanistan has been able to get the upper hand, as it seals its place for the World Cup.
However, one man's opportunity is another man's loss. And in this case, while Afghanistan took the opportunity, West Indies have once again missed out on having a direct qualification for the World Cup. Now they will be going out to play the qualifier matches of the tournament.
Our Take
Afghanistan has been able to do well in the white ball format, as the team now starts its preparations for the World Cup. But West Indies will be thinking about the ways in which they could be able to make it to the big tournament. The team already missed out on the previous edition of the tournament, as they now aim to secure a qualification for the same.