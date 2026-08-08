Indias Sai Sudharsan Replacement Could Come From CSK

The Indian team has already found the replacement of Sai Sudharsan in the form of Devdutt Padikkal. But to stay on a safer side, they will have to bring out a replacement for the same. And potentially, Sarfaraz Khan will come out as the best name for the same. He has already proven himself when he played for the Indian team in the series against New Zealand, but since then, he has not received an opportunity to play for the team.