Indias Sai Sudharsan Replacement Could Come From CSK
Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka. Following this, the BCCI is now looking for players who could replace him in the series. Sarfaraz Khan and Shaik Rasheed, the two CSK stars, are coming as the frontrunners for the same.
The Indian team has suffered a major injury blow ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka. Sai Sudharsan has been injured ahead of the test series and his availability for the same was dependent on his fitness. Unfortunately, he was not able to achieve 100% fitness ahead of the first test.
Even though he didn't travel with the Indian team for Colombo, fans expected that he would join later in the series. But he has been ruled out of the same, leaving the BCCI with no other option than exploring someone to replace him in the series. For this, it is being reported that the BCCI is now looking at the CSK stars.
Sarfaraz Khan and Shaik Rasheed are the top contenders to replace Sai Sudharsan in the Test series. While Sarfaraz Khan has been a part of the test team lately, he has not played international cricket in a long time. On the other hand, Shaik Rasheed is yet to make his international debut.
Our Take
The Indian team has already found the replacement of Sai Sudharsan in the form of Devdutt Padikkal. But to stay on a safer side, they will have to bring out a replacement for the same. And potentially, Sarfaraz Khan will come out as the best name for the same. He has already proven himself when he played for the Indian team in the series against New Zealand, but since then, he has not received an opportunity to play for the team.