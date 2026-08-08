Twitter Erupts as Devdutt Padikkal scores a ton in Warm-up match
Devdutt Padikkal smashed a ton against Sri Lanka XI in the warm-up match, scoring 103 runs off 127 balls. With this knock, it seems that India has found its replacement for Sai Sudharsan. Padikkal smashed a ton when other top-order batsmen failed to score well.
The Indian team is currently going against Sri Lanka XI in a warm-up game. After showing its strength with the ball, the Indian team now had a chance to show its star-studded batting lineup. With players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and more, India was expected to score big.
But as soon as some quick wickets fell, Devdutt Padikkal stepped in at number three to do things well. As of now, he is a part of the team at number three since Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the series. Taking his chance at the number three spot, he decided to make use of it to the fullest.
He went on to score 103 runs off 127 balls, when all the other batsmen failed to score well. Players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal (0 off 2 balls), Rishabh Pant (2 off 5 balls), and Dhruv Jurel (1 off 9 balls), failed to score well. But even in such conditions, he managed to score a ton.
Here’s how Twitter has reacted to the same:
DDP Fireworks
Looks like DDP just turned the warm‑up into a fireworks show, guess the Sri Lankans got a taste of a century‑sized espresso!— transgirlbb (@jungra_kookie) August 8, 2026
Devdutt Padikkal literally turned the warm-up game to a fireworks show. Leading India’s batting charge from the front shows his potential for a comeback.
Time to Capitalise
he got an excellent opportunity. he will play 2 test match more...he should capitalise those inning— VK18Empire 🚩🕉️ . (@litandas258461) August 8, 2026
His knock came at a time when Sai Sudharsan was ruled out of the series. Now he should also capitalise on the two games he will play in the series.
Perfect Timing
Perfect time to grab No.3 opportunity ☺️😉 https://t.co/XhsAMv1OJ9— Sonu Jaat • Cricket (@TheSonuJaat) August 8, 2026
The phrase perfect timing would definitely suit Devdutt Padikkal in this case. He managed to bring his best at number three when Sai Sudharsan was not there.