Mumbai Indians Break Silence on Hardik Pandya Trade Rumours
Hardik Pandya has been on the trade rumours over the last few weeks. Reports claimed that Pandya is set to be traded to Chennai Super Kings in the coming season. Following this, the spokesperson of the team has talked about the rumours involving the same.
Hardik Pandya has been involved in the trade rumours for a long time. He has been on the headlines ever since the previous IPL season came to an end. Reports claimed that Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are exploring a possible trade for Hardik Pandya.
Mumbai wanted a new captain, and Chennai also wanted the same. With their interests being aligned, reports also claimed that the trade talks have started. Following this, it was also claimed that CSK has been asked for Ayush Mhatre and Shivam Dube for Hardik Pandya. But a recent development in this case has changed things.
A spokesperson of Mumbai Indians said, "Our post-season review is currently on and we are looking into all aspects of the team. Contrary to reports, we are not engaged in conversations with regard to player trades, the same is only possible once the review is complete. A range of options and ideas are being evaluated, which require time, hence no decisions have been made.”
Our Take
Hardik Pandya’s trade rumours for the upcoming IPL season have been giving mixed signals to the fans. Some reports say that he will be traded to Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming season. And the next moment, a spokesperson of the team decides to enter this matter and deny the fact that any trade is about to take place. It remains to be seen what will be done in the trade window between these two teams.
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