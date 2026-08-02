India's Pace Attack Hit Hard as Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out
Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka. He suffered with an injury in the ODI series against England, and went to the BCCI CoE. Even after clearing the fitness test, it has been reported that Bumrah is ruled out of the Test series.
The Indian team has suffered a major blow right ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka. When the squad was announced, Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan were subject to fitness clearance. But as per the recent reports, it is being claimed that Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka.
Yesterday it was claimed that Bumrah has passed the fitness test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. This has been a major blow for the Indian team, but nothing regarding the same has been announced by the BCCI. Reports claim that an announcement will be made soon by the team, adding a replacement for Bumrah.
Questions are now being raised on his fitness, as he just played two games for the Indian team in the ODI series. And now he has been out of action even for the series against Sri Lanka.
Our Take
With Jasprit Bumrah being unavailable for the Test series against Sri Lanka, India will have to look forward to a reliable pace bowling option. And this also brings down more responsibility on Mohammed Siraj, who has led the Indian bowling line-up well whenever Jasprit Bumrah was not there. Against Sri Lanka, Siraj will be keen to unleash his inner beast again, and let India dominate in the game. But the main question remains is who joins the Indian team in place of Jasprit Bumrah, as a like-for-like replacement.
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