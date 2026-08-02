India's Pace Attack Hit Hard as Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out

With Jasprit Bumrah being unavailable for the Test series against Sri Lanka, India will have to look forward to a reliable pace bowling option. And this also brings down more responsibility on Mohammed Siraj, who has led the Indian bowling line-up well whenever Jasprit Bumrah was not there. Against Sri Lanka, Siraj will be keen to unleash his inner beast again, and let India dominate in the game. But the main question remains is who joins the Indian team in place of Jasprit Bumrah, as a like-for-like replacement.