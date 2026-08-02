AI Simulation | MIL vs MSG | Jos Buttler's Blazing Fifty Leads Manchester Super Giants Past MI London
Jos Buttler smashed 55 runs off 30 balls as Manchester Super Giants defeated MI London by eight runs in The Hundred. Heinrich Klaasen brought down some late boundaries, as Noor Ahmad and Josh Tongue gave crucial breakthroughs to help the team defend the score.
Pitch and Weather
This match will be played at Kennington Oval which gives a batter-friendly track, with even bounce and extra pace which makes it suitable for stroke makers. Fast bowlers will be able to enjoy some movement with the new ball for the first 20 deliveries, but the pitch favours the batsmen as the game progresses. Spinners will have to vary their pace to some extent, as they will find some grip in the middle overs. A first innings score in the range of 165 to 175 will be considered competitive at this venue. The weather forecast is predicted to be warm with partly cloudy skies and no threat of rain.
Toss
MI London wins the toss and decides to bowl first. James Vince aims to use his experienced bowling attack to restrict Manchester Super Giants to a low total in this game.
Lineups
MI London: Will Jacks, James Vince (C), Jason Roy, Nicholas Pooran, Ollie Pope, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson
Manchester Super Giants: Aiden Markram (C), Tim Seifert, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Leus du Plooy, Tom Moores, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Noor Ahmad, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker
Match Report
Manchester Super Giants went on to post a massive total of 176/6 after recovering from an early setback. Trent Boult went on to remove Tim Seifert in the opening spell, but Jos Buttler and Aiden Markram were able to steady the innings without any issues. The duo had a 74-run stand, which helped the team to post 58/1 after 25 balls.
Buttler was able to play in his trademark style, as he went on to score 55 runs off 30 balls, while Aiden Markram contributed by scoring 42. Rashid Khan was able to change the game to some extent as he removed both set batters. But Heinrich Klaasen went on to score 39 runs off 17 balls, as he was accompanied by Liam Dawson’s striking abilities, which helped the team to score big.
MI London was able to start well with the help of James Vince and Will Jacks. But Josh Tongue got some extra pace which removed Will Jacks early in the game. Jason Roy was able to smash some consecutive boundaries, as James Vince went on to anchor the innings later with Nicholas Pooran. The duo went on to add 63 runs, which kept MI London in the chase.
The turning point arrived when Noor Ahmad dismissed Pooran with a googly, and Gus Atkinson immediately removed James Vince for 48. Sherfane Rutherford was able to score 24 runs to keep the chase alive, but Josh Tongue and Sonny Baker kept their yorkers to finish the game well. MI London were only able to score 168/8, giving an eight run victory to Manchester Super Giants.
Player of the Match
Jos Buttler was named the Player of the Match for scoring 55 runs off 30 balls, as his knock helped Manchester Super Giants to post a strong total.
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