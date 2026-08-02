AI Simulation | MIL vs MSG | Jos Buttler's Blazing Fifty Leads Manchester Super Giants Past MI London

This match will be played at Kennington Oval which gives a batter-friendly track, with even bounce and extra pace which makes it suitable for stroke makers. Fast bowlers will be able to enjoy some movement with the new ball for the first 20 deliveries, but the pitch favours the batsmen as the game progresses. Spinners will have to vary their pace to some extent, as they will find some grip in the middle overs. A first innings score in the range of 165 to 175 will be considered competitive at this venue. The weather forecast is predicted to be warm with partly cloudy skies and no threat of rain.