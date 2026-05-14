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Welcome to Sportscafe’s exclusive coverage of SA20 news, your go-to destination for all updates from the thrilling South Africa T20 League. From the hottest news to in-depth match insights, we bring you everything you need to stay connected to the action. Explore the top highlights, including the much-anticipated SA20 news.

SA20 Sees Massive Growth in India Thanks to JioHotstar Partnership

SA20 Sees Massive Growth in India Thanks to JioHotstar Partnership

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  • cricket
SA20 | Twitter in disbelief as mediocre running cost Pretorius his wicket at crucial juncture

SA20 | Twitter in disbelief as mediocre running cost Pretorius his wicket at crucial juncture

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  • cricket
‌AI Simulation, SA20 | Maharaj leads Capitals to back-to-back wins as Royals fall short in Centurion

‌AI Simulation, SA20 | Maharaj leads Capitals to back-to-back wins as Royals fall short in Centurion

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SA20 Preview | Pretoria Capitals look to extend momentum as Paarl Royals arrive in Centurion

SA20 Preview | Pretoria Capitals look to extend momentum as Paarl Royals arrive in Centurion

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Watch, SA20 | De Kock goes straight as arrow to stun Burger with stupendous drive

Watch, SA20 | De Kock goes straight as arrow to stun Burger with stupendous drive

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Watch, SA20 | Rivaldo Moonsamy sends shockwaves down Sunrisers with unbelievable helicopter shot

Watch, SA20 | Rivaldo Moonsamy sends shockwaves down Sunrisers with unbelievable helicopter shot

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SA20 | Sunrisers become first team to qualify for playoffs with thumping win over Super Kings

SA20 | Sunrisers become first team to qualify for playoffs with thumping win over Super Kings

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‌AI Simulation, SA20 | De Kock and Nortje anchor Sunrisers’ controlled win over Joburg at home in Gqeberha

‌AI Simulation, SA20 | De Kock and Nortje anchor Sunrisers’ controlled win over Joburg at home in Gqeberha

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SA20 Preview | Sunrisers Eastern Cape seek stability as Joburg Super Kings search for momentum in Gqeberha

SA20 Preview | Sunrisers Eastern Cape seek stability as Joburg Super Kings search for momentum in Gqeberha

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  • cricket
Watch, SA20 | Sikandar Raza lets out roar after taking Paarl Royals to thrilling win with last-ball six

Watch, SA20 | Sikandar Raza lets out roar after taking Paarl Royals to thrilling win with last-ball six

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SA20 | Pretoria Capitals outmuscle Durban’s Super Giants in high-scoring game at Kingsmead

SA20 | Pretoria Capitals outmuscle Durban’s Super Giants in high-scoring game at Kingsmead

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  • cricket
Watch, SA20 | Lungi Ngidi creates history with first hat-trick in history of tournament

Watch, SA20 | Lungi Ngidi creates history with first hat-trick in history of tournament

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SA20 | Twitter chants Dhoni as Ferreira whips stumps off in flash to effect brilliant run out

SA20 | Twitter chants Dhoni as Ferreira whips stumps off in flash to effect brilliant run out

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SA20 | Twitter thrilled as last-ball confusion leaves both Royals and MI players in agony over result

SA20 | Twitter thrilled as last-ball confusion leaves both Royals and MI players in agony over result

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SA20 | Twitter in splits as David Miller spears brawling Ryan Rickelton in playful tussle

SA20 | Twitter in splits as David Miller spears brawling Ryan Rickelton in playful tussle

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SA20 | Twitter on ROFL mode as Jos Buttler at his inventive best to find new ways to get out

SA20 | Twitter on ROFL mode as Jos Buttler at his inventive best to find new ways to get out

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SA20 | Twitter in awe Ferreira hits bullseye to help Joburg Super Kings take game into Super Over

SA20 | Twitter in awe Ferreira hits bullseye to help Joburg Super Kings take game into Super Over

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SA20 Auction | Dewald Brevis becomes costliest player in the history of the league

SA20 Auction | Dewald Brevis becomes costliest player in the history of the league

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SA20 | Sourav Ganguly appointed as head coach of Pretoria Capitals

SA20 | Sourav Ganguly appointed as head coach of Pretoria Capitals

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Lance Klusener to continue as head coach of Durban Super Giants

Lance Klusener to continue as head coach of Durban Super Giants

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Teams to be allowed six retentions ahead of SA20 2025-26 season

Teams to be allowed six retentions ahead of SA20 2025-26 season

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‌WATCH, SA20 | Pretorious personifies wristy flick with nonchalant six off Trent Boult 

‌WATCH, SA20 | Pretorious personifies wristy flick with nonchalant six off Trent Boult 

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‌Coetzee ruled out of Champions Trophy after being named in Tri-series squad 

‌Coetzee ruled out of Champions Trophy after being named in Tri-series squad 

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‌WATCH, SA20 | Donavon Ferreir’s hawk-like effort draws incredible one-handed screamer 

‌WATCH, SA20 | Donavon Ferreir’s hawk-like effort draws incredible one-handed screamer 

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‌WATCH, SA20 | 1999 World Cup’s catching horror strikes Neesham on Root’s fortunate survival

‌WATCH, SA20 | 1999 World Cup’s catching horror strikes Neesham on Root’s fortunate survival

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‌WATCH, SA20 | Klaasen treats Shamsi with majestic six as ball lands on Durban streets

‌WATCH, SA20 | Klaasen treats Shamsi with majestic six as ball lands on Durban streets

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SA20 | Twitter reacts as stunned Dupavillon laughs and gasps after dispatching Markram for golden duck

SA20 | Twitter reacts as stunned Dupavillon laughs and gasps after dispatching Markram for golden duck

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