SA20 News
Welcome to Sportscafe’s exclusive coverage of SA20 news, your go-to destination for all updates from the thrilling South Africa T20 League. From the hottest news to in-depth match insights, we bring you everything you need to stay connected to the action. Explore the top highlights, including the much-anticipated SA20 news.
SA20 Sees Massive Growth in India Thanks to JioHotstar Partnership
SA20 | Twitter in disbelief as mediocre running cost Pretorius his wicket at crucial juncture
AI Simulation, SA20 | Maharaj leads Capitals to back-to-back wins as Royals fall short in Centurion
SA20 Preview | Pretoria Capitals look to extend momentum as Paarl Royals arrive in Centurion
Watch, SA20 | De Kock goes straight as arrow to stun Burger with stupendous drive
Watch, SA20 | Rivaldo Moonsamy sends shockwaves down Sunrisers with unbelievable helicopter shot
SA20 | Sunrisers become first team to qualify for playoffs with thumping win over Super Kings
AI Simulation, SA20 | De Kock and Nortje anchor Sunrisers’ controlled win over Joburg at home in Gqeberha
SA20 Preview | Sunrisers Eastern Cape seek stability as Joburg Super Kings search for momentum in Gqeberha
Watch, SA20 | Sikandar Raza lets out roar after taking Paarl Royals to thrilling win with last-ball six
SA20 | Pretoria Capitals outmuscle Durban’s Super Giants in high-scoring game at Kingsmead
Watch, SA20 | Lungi Ngidi creates history with first hat-trick in history of tournament
SA20 | Twitter chants Dhoni as Ferreira whips stumps off in flash to effect brilliant run out
SA20 | Twitter thrilled as last-ball confusion leaves both Royals and MI players in agony over result
SA20 | Twitter in splits as David Miller spears brawling Ryan Rickelton in playful tussle
SA20 | Twitter on ROFL mode as Jos Buttler at his inventive best to find new ways to get out
SA20 | Twitter in awe Ferreira hits bullseye to help Joburg Super Kings take game into Super Over
SA20 Auction | Dewald Brevis becomes costliest player in the history of the league
SA20 | Sourav Ganguly appointed as head coach of Pretoria Capitals
Lance Klusener to continue as head coach of Durban Super Giants
Teams to be allowed six retentions ahead of SA20 2025-26 season
WATCH, SA20 | Pretorious personifies wristy flick with nonchalant six off Trent Boult
Coetzee ruled out of Champions Trophy after being named in Tri-series squad
WATCH, SA20 | Donavon Ferreir’s hawk-like effort draws incredible one-handed screamer
WATCH, SA20 | 1999 World Cup’s catching horror strikes Neesham on Root’s fortunate survival
WATCH, SA20 | Klaasen treats Shamsi with majestic six as ball lands on Durban streets
SA20 | Twitter reacts as stunned Dupavillon laughs and gasps after dispatching Markram for golden duck
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