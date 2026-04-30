Faf Du Plessis News
Known for his solid technique and aggressive leadership, Faf du Plessis news today is always highly anticipated by fans. At Sportscafe, we bring you the most recent news on du Plessis, covering all his major milestones and developments. Keep an eye on Sportscafe for the latest updates on his career and achievements.
Watch, SA20 | Ice cool Hendricks pulls off beauty at boundary with ease to pack Du Plessis off
Did Virat Kohlis Brother Just Take a Dig at Gautam Gambhir?
Delhi Capitals to Release These Two Batsmen Ahead of IPL Auction
Was the Toss Fixed in the India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup Match?
AI Simulation, MLC | Texas Super Kings keep their cool to trump MI New York in Qualifier 2
MINY vs TSK, Preview | Second finalist set to be decided as MI New York take on Texas Super Kings
Washington Freedom progress to final as first qualifier abandoned due to rain
TSK vs WSF Preview | Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom eye direct spot in final
SEO vs TSK Review | Skipper Du Plessis’ power-packed knock takes Texas Super Kings to table top
AI Simulation, SEO vs TSK | Marcus Stoinis’ all-round performance leads Texas Super Kings to the top
SEO vs TSK Preview | Seattle Orcas eye playoffs with win against Texas Super Kings
SF vs TSK Preview | Texas Super Kings aim top spot with Faf du Plessis’ potential return
IPL 2025 | Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Mitchell Starc, and JFM will miss rest of the season for Delhi Capitals
DC vs KKR | Twitter erupts as Narine executes a Guptill special to run out Rahul in true Dhoni fashion
DC vs RCB Twitter notices Kohli sharing useful tricks to tackle old pal Faf du Plessis
DC vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Starc’s IPL best dwarf Aniket’s rise as Capitals win back-to-back
ADT10 | Udana’s three-fer and Gous-Taylor rampage send Morrisville to the finals after Delhi Bulls defeat
ADT10 | Twitter reacts in awe as du Plessis turns back time with a gravity-defying one-hander
Abu Dhabi T10 | Twitter, du Plessis, and Topley amused as Hazrat Bilal’s long jump attempt leads to a monumental no-ball
WATCH, CPL 2024 | Faf du Plessis taps into Rohit Sharma vibes World Cup celebration leading Saint Lucia to Victory
CPL 2024 | Injury setback curtails DJ Bravos’s CPL farewell tour
WATCH, CPL 2024 | Faf du Plessis taps into beast mode launching Mohammad Amir's delivery straight into parking lot
WATCH | Faf du Plessis continues his legacy with spectacular backward running catch
WATCH, CPL 2024 | Kyle Mayers defies gravity in perfecting a jaw-dropping catch to remove du Plessis
RCB vs CSK | Twitter goes berserk as all-round RCB denies Dhoni’s fairytale farewell to steal playoffs spot
CSK vs RCB | Twitter calls for Faf du Plessis to join Olympics high jump team after one-handed screamer
RCB vs CSK | Twitter divided as RCB dugout surprised by Santner’s moment of brilliance removing settled Faf
RCB vs CSK | Twitter and Faf in awe of Virat Kohli’s clobbering hit sending the ball to Chinnaswamy's rooftop
In recent months, Faf du Plessis latest news has been filled with his standout performances in both national and franchise cricket. Make sure to follow Sportscafe for all the recent news surrounding Faf du Plessis and his remarkable journey in cricket.