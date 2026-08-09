Brett Lee Picks His Favourite Player in World Cricket
Brett Lee is considered as the legend of the game, who used to scare the batsmen in his prime. Everyone loved watching Lee bowl brilliantly in the game. But even the Australian legend has a player that he loves watching the most, and it is the Hitman, Rohit Sharma.
Brett Lee is surely considered as one of the best bowlers produced by Australia. Watching him bowl to the batsmen seemed to be one of the most lethal things one could experience in the game. While he was the favourite of various fans, and they loved watching him play, there is someone, even Brett Lee loves to watch.
In a recent interview, the former Australian player talked about the player he loves watching in the game. Fans would have expected it to be Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, or even Joe Root. But his answer has shocked everyone, to a small extent.
Brett Lee responded by saying Rohit Sharma. He said, “Rohit Sharma is one of my favourite players to watch, especially the pull shot. Ricky Ponting & Rohit Sharma have got the best pull shots in world cricket.”
Our Take
Brett Lee’s statement on Rohit Sharma shows that only the best recognizes the best. He is also among the players who has backed Rohit Sharma for the 2027 World Cup. And the pull shots being played by Hitman without any interruptions, it just shows how fluent he is with the bat. Even Lee would love to watch Rohit Sharma lift the World Cup as he puts an end to his career after the same. But he would not like it coming against Australia.