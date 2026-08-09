Brett Lee Picks His Favourite Player in World Cricket

Brett Lee’s statement on Rohit Sharma shows that only the best recognizes the best. He is also among the players who has backed Rohit Sharma for the 2027 World Cup. And the pull shots being played by Hitman without any interruptions, it just shows how fluent he is with the bat. Even Lee would love to watch Rohit Sharma lift the World Cup as he puts an end to his career after the same. But he would not like it coming against Australia.