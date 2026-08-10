Twitter Erupts as Mohammed Siraj Channels Sir Vivian Richards in Warm-Up Match
Mohammed Siraj has once again channeled his inner Sir Vivian Richards. In the warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI, India needed 16 runs off the last over. And at this moment, Siraj went on to smash three consecutive sixes to help India win the game.
Mohammed Siraj has helped the Indian team to win multiple games with the ball. But with the bat, fans always knew that he had the potential like that of Sir Vivian Richards. Recently in the warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI, he went on to bring out his inner beast as a batsman.
Since it was the third and final day of the game, India needed 16 runs to win off the final over. With the tail enders being present at the crease, the match was considered as gone. But everyone forgot that the Indian team is still having Sir Vivian Siraj on the crease.
He went on to smash three consecutive sixes to help the Indian team win the game. With Siraj scoring 32 runs off 15 balls, Gautam Gambhir also seemed happy while talking to him after the game.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to this knock by Siraj:
Negotiations Begins
Siraj hit 3 sixes and suddenly Gambhir looks like he’s negotiating a new batting position with him 😭😂— Playpluse (@PlaypluseHQ) August 10, 2026
Gautam Gambhir started talking a lot to Siraj after he smashed three consecutive sixes. It seems that he is now talking to Siraj about his new batting position.
New All-rounder
Gautam Gambhir be like: I can see an all-rounder in you. 😂— Anshul (@Anshul_0175) August 10, 2026
With this knock, Gautam Gambhir will be looking at Mohammed Siraj as an all-rounder. And his dream of having 11 all-rounders in the Indian team might be coming close.
Siraj vs Sri Lanka
Ye banda Srilanka ka against alag hi level par khelta he— Md Nagori (@Sulemannagori23) August 10, 2026
Mohammed Siraj literally turns into a different beast when the opponent is Sri Lanka. In the Asia Cup final he had them down at a low score, and now he smashed three sixes to take the game away from them.