AI Simulation | TR vs SB | Trent Rockets Beat Southern Brave in Thrilling Trent Bridge Finish
Trent Rockets went on to defeat Southern Brave by four wickets at Trent Bridge in The Hundred. Southern Brave posted a total of 167/7, as David Miller smashed 48 runs. Tim David went on to smash 46 runs off 25 balls to help the team chase down the target with ease.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Trent Bridge, which is expected to be an excellent batting surface with consistent bounce, good pace, and a fast outfield. The shorter boundaries will encourage the batsmen for stroke play, particularly on the square of the wicket. Seamers will be able to find some movement with the new ball, while spinners will be able to get into play during the middle overs when the surface wears off. Mild, partly cloudy conditions with a gentle breeze are expected, providing generally good playing conditions.
Toss
Trent Rockets wins the toss and decides to bowl first. The team aims to use the early seam friendly conditions to restrict Southern Brave from scoring well in the game.
Lineups
Trent Rockets: Finn Allen, Ben Duckett, Aneurin Donald, Sam Billings (C), Tim David, Mitchell Santner, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Calvin Harrison, Matt Henry, Ben Sanderson
Southern Brave: Jamie Smith, Michael Pepper, Marcus Stoinis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Nikhil Chaudhary, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan (C), Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
Match Report
Southern Brave went on to have a good start with the bat, as Jamie Smith and Michael Pepper attacked the new ball. Smith went on to score three consecutive boundaries before Matt Henry removed him for 28. Pepper continued his assault but he was also removed by Ben Sanderson for 35, leaving the team at 67/2 after 40 balls.
Marcus Stoinis and David Miller were able to rebuild the innings with their partnership, as they accelerated brilliantly against spinners. Mitchell Santner broke the stand by removing Stoinis for 34, as Calvin Harrison removed Tristan Stubbs for a low score.
Miller was able to find his form in the death overs, as he attacked the seamers. He went on to score 48 runs off 30 balls, which came in as a late assault. Chris Jordan also added a quick knock of 21, which lifted the team to score 167/7 after 100 balls.
Trent Rockets were able to start the chase well, as Finn Allen and Ben Duckett raced the team to score 55/0 after 30 balls. Jofra Archer gave a breakthrough as he dismissed Allen for 38. Soon after, Duckett also lost his wicket at 34, giving some momentum to Brave. Sam Billings and Tim David launched a counterattack, before Adil Rashid removed Billings for 29.
The team needed 37 runs off 20 balls, when Tim David launched a counterattack. He went on to score 46 runs off 25 balls, as Lewis Gregory smashed 18 runs from 10 balls to take the team close. Southern Brave scored 169/6 with 2 balls remaining, winning the game by 4 wickets.
Player of the Match
Tim David won the Player of the Match award for scoring 46 runs off 25 balls, which helped Trent Rockets to chase down the target even when they lost some quick wickets.