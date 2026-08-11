Sure Bet of the Day, August 11! Manchester Super Giants vs Sunrisers Leeds: A solid bet at 1.81

Parimatch Best Odds Sunrisers Leeds 1.81 Place a bet

Why are Sunrisers Leeds Still Well Backed?

Sunrisers Leeds sit second in the table with 20 points from 7 matches, having won 5 and lost 2. Their recent run has been stronger, with 3 wins in their last 5 matches, including consecutive victories in their latest games. Mitchell Marsh has been outstanding with 374 runs at an average of 53.43 and a strike rate of 173.14. Harry Brook has added 278 runs at a strike rate of 178.20. Brydon Carse leads their bowling with 11 wickets, while Nathan Ellis has taken 10.

Manchester Super Giants are third in the Hundred 2026 standings with 16 points from 7 matches. They have won 4 games and lost 3, with a net run rate of 0.495. Their recent form has been mixed, with 2 wins followed by 3 consecutive defeats. Jos Buttler has been their leading batter, scoring 372 runs at an average of 53.14 and a strike rate of 171.42. Tim Seifert has also contributed 242 runs. With the ball, Josh Tongue has taken 13 wickets, while Gus Atkinson has claimed 9.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the Old Trafford pitch in Manchester offers a good balance between bat and ball, batters can expect reliable bounce and plenty of opportunities to play attacking strokes. Fast bowlers may find some movement early with the new ball, while the surface can become slower as the game progresses. Spinners could also come into play when the pitch starts to grip. T20I matches here generally produce competitive scores, making the toss important. Considering the recent form of both teams and the odds for this contest, Sunrisers Leeds enter the match as the stronger side and are favoured to come out on top.