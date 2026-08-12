Bilateral Series Under Threat? ICC CEO Makes Huge Claim
The bilateral series may be going through a massive change in the coming months. And this is due to the fact that the ICC CEO has talked about the era of bilateral series coming to an end. Could this bring out a massive change in the series across any format of the game?
The only way in which fans are able to enjoy regular cricket between countries is via bilateral series. But unfortunately, the ICC may now be looking forward to some changes in the bilateral series too. This has been highlighted with the help of the comments which have been made by the ICC CEO lately.
Recently, he was asked about the future of bilateral series, to which he replied by saying, "The era of randomly scheduled bilateral series has to come to an end, because countries will not be able to sustain cricket without context, culture, competition & competitiveness, which require significant investment of resources, both financial and non-financial".
This has put the bilateral series under a big question now. While the ICC events take place almost every year, the only way in which players are able to show their dominance and consistency is via the bilateral series.
Our Take
The ICC CEO has made some huge statements on the bilateral series now. It will be quite challenging for the ICC to even lower down the number of bilateral series scheduled every year, as the member nations would not allow it. The only way in which the game is kept alive to a great extent is through these series, and if they are scrapped off or the number of matches are reduced, it will be a big loss for the game.