Jonty Rhodes Picks This Player as the Key Figure Behind India’s Fielding Transformation
Jonty Rhodes talked about the fielding standards of the Indian team. He claimed that Virat Kohli was the one who evolved fielding to a great extent in the Indian team. As MS Dhoni laid the foundation for the same, Kohli continued it to make the fielders more athletic.
If we go back in time, the Indian fielders stood at a different level. Whether it was catching in the tough English conditions at the slip position, or even in the high pressure tournament matches, the fielders always gave their best. And this is why the team maintained a good catching percentage under Virat Kohli.
Jonty Rhodes, who has been one of the most popular fielders of all-time, claimed Virat Kohli as the main reason for India's fielding evolution. In a recent interview, he talked about how things changed from MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, but the fielding standards just kept on improving.
He said, “Dhoni was certainly somebody who showed [the way]. He had a lot of senior players that maybe weren’t going to focus that much on the fielding but with Kohli [when he was captain], he insisted that you had to be fit because, to be a good fielder, you obviously have to be fairly robust in the field and athletic, so fitness levels were important. So, we’ve seen this evolution in the Indian team that had one or two great fielders to now a team where there’s nobody to hide.”
Our Take
Virat Kohli, one of the finest fielders for the Indian team, has been praised by Jonty Rhodes, the generational fielder who defied the law of gravity on various occasions. Even though Kohli is still a part of the ODI side, the catching efficiency of the Indian team has dropped to some extent in the other two formats of the game.