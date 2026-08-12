He said, “Dhoni was certainly somebody who showed [the way]. He had a lot of senior players that maybe weren’t going to focus that much on the fielding but with Kohli [when he was captain], he insisted that you had to be fit because, to be a good fielder, you obviously have to be fairly robust in the field and athletic, so fitness levels were important. So, we’ve seen this evolution in the Indian team that had one or two great fielders to now a team where there’s nobody to hide.”