Twitter Reacts as Hardik Pandya's Spokesperson BREAKS Silence on Trade Rumours
Hardik Pandya has been the centre of attention due to the trade rumours. Reports claim that the majority of the IPL teams want to get him in their line-up. However, his spokesperson has finally talked about the trade talks, breaking down all the rumours with ease.
Over the last few weeks, the one individual who has been on the headlines for IPL constantly is Hardik Pandya. It is being claimed that Mumbai Indians are looking forward to moving on from Hardik Pandya and getting a new skipper to their side.
And these rumours have spread all over the internet without any interruptions. Every day fans are able to watch a new team enter the trade deal with Mumbai Indians for Hardik Pandya, and in some cases, even the players who are demanded in the swap deal are named. This has put down a major question, where Hardik would land in the next season.
Amidst all this, the spokesperson of Hardik Pandya has reacted to the trade rumours. He said, “Hardik had no direct conversation with any franchise whatsoever regarding transfer trade, or otherwise. If any approach has been made to him, that has been directed to the MI franchise.”
Here's how fans on Twitter have reacted to the same:
Clarification Needed
The suspense regarding his trade can only be clarified by Pandya himself.— Nalin Kumar Awasthi (@cricnalin) August 12, 2026
The rumours which are spreading around Hardik Pandya can only be addressed by Hardik himself. He needs to do the talking now.
Never Disappoints
IPL off-season never disappoints. pic.twitter.com/QTRmKrjPvK— intern (@tiprun_intern) August 12, 2026
The IPL 2026 was a lot exciting for the fans. But what's even more exciting for them is watching the trade rumours of Hardik Pandya going from here to there.
Clarity Needed
India’s cricket management and the IPL need clearer rules: players should have a direct, transparent say in their careers instead of everything being controlled behind closed doors. 🏏— Zameer Shah (@ZameerShahu3) August 12, 2026
A clarity is needed in the Indian cricket and IPL management rules. Players should be allowed to make the decisions on their own with full transparency.
Ronaldo of Cricket
Crying.... Bro became Penaldo of cricket 😭 pic.twitter.com/veIylXb6yo— Coffee (@rohitthedasher) August 12, 2026
Hardik Pandya is reported to have been rejected by various IPL franchises. Now it seems that Hardik is just repeating what exactly happened with Cristiano Ronaldo.