Sure Bet of the Day, August 12! Pick the Top Odds for Today's Games

Best Odds PARIMATCH: MI London 1.45 Place a bet DAFABET: Birmingham Phoenix 2.70 Place a bet

The Men’s Hundred Tournament - Birmingham Phoenix vs MI London

The 32nd match of the Men’s Hundred Tournament will be seeing a big contest between the Birmingham Phoenix and the MI London at the Edgbaston, Birmingham. Seeing the odds and the form, the MI London are the favourites here.

Why are MI London Still Well Backed?

Sitting at the 4th position in the points table with 4 wins and 3 losses from the last 7 matches of the tournament, the MI London have got the support from Will Jacks who has made 394 runs from the 10 matches with an average of 39.4. In the bowling department, they have Richard Gleeson who has got 13 wickets from the 8 matches and with a strike rate of 9.92.

Birmingham Phoenix are sitting at the 8th position with just 1 win from the 7 matches played so far. Joe Clarke has been the team’s best player with 360 runs from the 10 matches played and having a strike rate of 155.17 for the team. In the bowling department, they have the services of Rehan Ahmed who has picked up 8 wickets from the 8 matches, having a strike rate of 15.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

The Edgbaston, Birmingham has the perfect pitch that offers bounce, turn and swing to the bowlers along with having crucial support for the batsmen which makes this an even contest between the bat and the ball. Seeing the way MI London has played so far in the tournament, they are all set to have an advantage over the Birmingham Phoenix in this particular contest.

The Women’s Hundred Tournament - Birmingham Phoenix (Women) vs MI London (Women)

In the Women’s Hundred Tournament, the Birmingham Phoenix Women is scheduled to play against the MI London Women at the Edgbaston, Birmingham. Taking up the odds advantage, the MI London Women are the hot favourites here.

Best Odds PARIMATCH: MI London Women 1.78 Place a bet DAFABET: Birmingham Phoenix Women 2.02 Place a bet

Why are MI London Women Still Well Backed?

MI London Women being at the 7th position in the points table have been able to win just 1 match from their last 7 matches in the tournament. From their team, Melie Kerr has produced 173 runs from the 7 matches while keeping a strike rate of 136.22 for the team while amongst the bowlers, Hayley Matthews has picked up 10 wickets form the 7 matches played and keeping a strike rate of 11.5

Talking about the Birmingham Phoenix Women, they are at the last position in the points table with 1 win and 5 losses from the 7 matches played. Ellyse Perry has been the key player for the team with 290 runs from the 10 matches with an average of 41.43 while as a bowler, Alana King has got 5 wickets from the 7 matches played.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

The match is all set to be played at the Edgbaston, Birmingham, where the pitch is expected to offer a balanced contest with bounce, turn and swing for the bowlers, while also giving batters enough assistance to score freely. Considering MI London Women’s recent performances in the tournament, they are expected to hold an edge over Birmingham Phoenix Women in this clash.

Tamil Nadu Premier League - Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers

The upcoming contest between the Dindigul Dragons and the Madurai Panthers is set to be played at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul on 12th August, 2026. Seeing the last matches, the Madurai Panthers are set to have an advantage in this game.

Best Odds PARIMATCH: Madurai Panthers 1.51 Place a bet DAFABET: Dindigul Dragons 2.50 Place a bet

Why are Madurai Panthers Still Well Backed?

For the Dindigul Dragons, the campaign has been inconsistent so far, with 1 win and 2 losses from 3 matches. Their recent form reads W, L, W, L, L, showing that they have struggled to build momentum. Vimal Khumar has been one of their better batters recently, scoring 323 runs in 10 matches at an average of 40.38 and a strike rate of 136.86. Baba Indrajith has added 203 runs, while Varun Chakravarthy remains a major bowling threat with 10 wickets in 7 matches at an economy rate of 7.61. Dindigul have also enjoyed a strong record against Madurai in recent meetings, winning 3 of the last 5 encounters, including victories by 9 wickets in 2025 and 30 runs in 2024.

For the Madurai Panthers, the season has gone much more smoothly, with 3 wins from 3 matches putting them at the top of the points table with 6 points and an impressive NRR of 0.776. Their recent sequence of L, L, W, W, W also shows a clear improvement in results. NS Chaturved has scored 292 runs in his last 10 matches at a strike rate of 164.97, while Atheeq Ur Rahman has contributed 278 runs. Gurjapneet Singh has taken 8 wickets in 10 matches, and P Saravanan has 6 wickets. Madurai also won their last 2 meetings against Dindigul in 2022 and 2021.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the T20 clash takes place at NPR College Ground in Dindigul, the pitch is expected to favour the batters while still offering something for the bowlers. The average score from the last 10 matches at the venue stands at 175, with teams batting first averaging 174 runs compared to 144 in the second innings. The highest total of 209 also suggests that a strong batting display can result in a big score. Pacers could get some help from the surface, while spinners may have a smaller role to play. Considering the current form and odds, Madurai Panthers hold the advantage heading into the contest.