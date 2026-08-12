The Last Time Cummins, Starc & Hazlewood Played Together, THIS Happened
Australia has named its playing XI for the first test against Bangladesh. And after a long time, the trio of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc is coming back together. The last time they played together was during the Test series against West Indies last year.
Australia will be resuming its World Test Championship journey with the first Test against West Indies, which is scheduled from tomorrow. The Aussies have also announced their playing XI for the same, as the team now aims to start the series with a win. And a victory won't be possible for them without their pace trio.
So, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc will be playing a Test together for the first time since the series against West Indies. They last played together in the third Test against West Indies, where their dominance was lethal. In response to 225 posted by Australia, West Indies got out for 143 in the first innings. The pace trio went on to take 5 wickets alone.
And in the final innings of the game, Mitchell Starc unleashed his inner beast. He went on to take 6 wickets for the team while Josh Hazlewood also took one. On the other hand, West Indies were bowled out for a low score of 27, handing a win to the Aussies.
Our Take
Watching the pace trio of Australia back together will be a massive boost for the fans and even the team itself. Still some are questioning the exclusion of Scott Boland, who did not make it to the playing XI for the first Test. However, Bangladesh will have to worry a lot for its batting line-up, as it prepares to go against the pace trio.