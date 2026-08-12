Another Blow After Bumrah & Sudharsan! India Star Doubtful for 2nd Test
Washington Sundar is unlikely to feature for the Indian team in the Test series against Sri Lanka. He has already been ruled out of the first Test due to a hamstring injury, as Saransh Jain was named a replacement. But now he also remains unclear to play in the second Test match.
The Indian team is having multiple injury issues at the same time. The squad which was announced for the Test series against Sri Lanka was about to have players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan, and more. But unfortunately, Bumrah and Sudharsan were ruled out of the series, as they could not recover in time.
Following that, some concerns were also raised on Washington Sundar. The all-rounder was dealing with a hamstring injury, as he was expected to recover in time to be available for the second Test. But a latest update in his fitness might have given a shock to the fans ahead of the series.
It has been reported that Washington Sundar won't be available for the Indian team even in the 2nd Test. This surely raises some concerns on his fitness, as Sai Sudharsan has been an all format player for the team lately.
Our Take
The BCCI will now have to take a look at the Centre of Excellence with more seriousness. Just in the squad against Sri Lanka, the team had to make three changes due to injury issues. Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan were already questionable and subjected to fitness clearance. However, Saransh Jain will now be eager to use this opportunity well and ensure that he is able to make his mark in the Indian team against Sri Lanka.