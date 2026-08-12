The BCCI will now have to take a look at the Centre of Excellence with more seriousness. Just in the squad against Sri Lanka, the team had to make three changes due to injury issues. Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan were already questionable and subjected to fitness clearance. However, Saransh Jain will now be eager to use this opportunity well and ensure that he is able to make his mark in the Indian team against Sri Lanka.