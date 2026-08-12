India-Afghanistan T20I Series Confirmed! What Happens to Bangladesh Tour Now?
The India tour of Bangladesh is now in doubt as the Afghanistan series has been confirmed. Earlier it was said that the Afghanistan series will be taking place before the tour of Bangladesh. But with the ACB confirming the Afghanistan vs India series, the India tour of Bangladesh gets a question.
Over the last few weeks, various developments have taken place for the India tour of Bangladesh. Both BCB and BCCI have been working to ensure that the tour takes place. But unfortunately, these preparations might have been hit with a major halt, as the India vs Afghanistan T20I series has been finalised.
Earlier it was being said that the series against Afghanistan will be decided as per the tour of Bangladesh. While the talks with the government had reportedly started for the Indian team's visit to Bangladesh, the Afghanistan Cricket Board decided to take a moment to confirm the series.
Recently, the CEO of ACB made a statement where he said, “The ACB hereby confirms that the India tour of Afghanistan 2026 (event) is scheduled to take place from September 13 to September 17. The ACB further confirms that the dates of the event have been confirmed and agreed with the BCCI and the venues of the scheduled matches have also been finalised.”
Our Take
The T20I series between India and Afghanistan has now been confirmed. And the BCCI is also expected to release a schedule for the same in the coming months. At the same time, it should also be noted that the BCB gave a window of 29 August to September 15 for the three ODIs and three T20Is against India. It remains to be seen whether the Indian team will decide to follow a tough schedule or if the series against Bangladesh will be cancelled.