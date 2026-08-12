The T20I series between India and Afghanistan has now been confirmed. And the BCCI is also expected to release a schedule for the same in the coming months. At the same time, it should also be noted that the BCB gave a window of 29 August to September 15 for the three ODIs and three T20Is against India. It remains to be seen whether the Indian team will decide to follow a tough schedule or if the series against Bangladesh will be cancelled.