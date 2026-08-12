The match will be played at Edgbaston, which is expected to offer a good batting surface with consistent bounce and quick outfield. The short boundaries will be able to reward the batsmen for their stroke play, as the seamers will be able to find some swing with the new ball. Spinners will also play a role in this game as the innings progresses. Partly cloudy conditions with a light breeze are expected, making the opening phase useful for fast bowlers.