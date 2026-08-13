Tiruppur Tamizhans Left Stunned as Trichy Grand Cholas Seal Thrilling Victory
Trichy Grand Cholas bagged a five run victory over IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at NPR College Ground in a thrilling contest. Sanjay Yadav played a brilliant knock of 39, which helped his team to post a strong total and later defend the same.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at NPR College Ground which is expected to offer a balanced surface with good bounce early in the innings. The pitch will start favouring the batsmen only when they settle, as running between the wickets will be important due to the larger boundaries. Spinners are also expected to play a role in this game as the match progresses. Warm and humid conditions with partly cloudy skies are expected, with little interruption from rain.
Toss
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans wins the toss and decides to bowl first. The team aims to restrict Trichy Grand Cholas to a low total and eventually chase down the target.
Lineups
Trichy Grand Cholas: Jayaraman Suresh Kumar (C), K Rajkumar, Bhavan Suriya S, Jagatheesan Kousik, Sanjay Yadav, Jafar Jamal, R Rajkumar, Antony Dhas, P Saravana Kumar, V Athisarayaj Davidson, M Ganesh Moorthi, K Easwaran (Impact)
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Amit Sathvik, Tushar Raheja, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, R Sai Kishore (C), Mohamed Ali, Uthirasamy Sasidev, M Mathivannan, S Mohan Prasath, R Silambarasan, Esakkimuthu A, T Natarajan, S Ganesh (Impact)
Match Report
Trichy Grand Cholas started their innings carefully after being sent to bat first, as Jayaraman Suresh Kumar and K Rajkumar had a steady opening stand. Natarajan was able to break the stand by dismissing Rajkumar for 23, but Suresh Kumar anchored the innings from the other end. Bhavan Suriya S increased the run rate in the middle overs as he targeted the spinners, scoring 36 runs off 25 balls.
R Sai Kishore was able to break the stand, as S Mohan Prasath removed Suresh Kumar for a fine score of 44. Sanjay Yadav gave some acceleration by scoring 39 runs off 22 balls. His partnership with Jafar Jamal eventually helped Trichy Grand Cholas to reach the score of 167/7, even though T Natarajan bowled a disciplined spell.
Tiruppur Tamizhans started their chase positively as Amit Sathvik and Tushar Raheja found some early boundaries. Saravana Kumar was able to dismiss Raheja for 31, before Davidson came to remove Sathvik in quick succession. Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Sai Kishore were able to take command with their partnership.
Cholas were able to answer them back by introducing their spinners, who helped to lower down the scoring rate. Sai Kishore lost his wicket after scoring 38, which turned out to be a major point, as the team now needed 46 runs off 25 balls. Mohamed Ali was able to keep the chase alive with a quick knock of 34, but Antony Dhas gave his best in the final over. The team needed 11 runs off 5 balls but they managed to get only 5.
Player of the Match
Sanjay Yadav won the Player of the Match award for scoring 39 runs off 22 balls, as this knock eventually helped Trichy Grand Cholas to post a good total on the board.