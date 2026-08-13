Cholas were able to answer them back by introducing their spinners, who helped to lower down the scoring rate. Sai Kishore lost his wicket after scoring 38, which turned out to be a major point, as the team now needed 46 runs off 25 balls. Mohamed Ali was able to keep the chase alive with a quick knock of 34, but Antony Dhas gave his best in the final over. The team needed 11 runs off 5 balls but they managed to get only 5.