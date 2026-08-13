Sure Bet of the Day, August 13! IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Trichy Grand Cholas: A solid bet at 1.59

Dafabet Best Odds IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 1.59 Place a bet

Why are IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Still Well Backed?

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are coming with 3 wins and 1 loss from their last 4 matches in the tournament. They have got the support of Amit Sathvik who has made 483 runs from 10 matches and having a strike rate of 175.63 for the team. In the bowling department, they have Sai Kishore who has got 13 wickets from the 10 matches.

Coming to the Trichy Grand Cholas, they will be relying a lot on Suresh Kumar who has scored 265 runs from the 10 matches while keeping a strike rate of 157.73 for the team. In the bowling department, they haveK Easwaran who has picked up 13 wickets from the 9 matches while managing a strike rate of 14.3. Currently, they are at the 3rd position in the points table with 2 wins and 1 loss.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

Coming to the pitch report, NPR College Ground in Dindigul is likely to offer a decent batting surface while giving pacers some assistance. The venue has seen an average score of 175 in the last 10 matches, with teams batting first scoring around 174 compared to 144 in the second innings. The highest total of 209 shows that batters can post big numbers after settling in. Spinners have generally had less influence here, making pace bowling more effective. Based on recent form and the odds, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans hold the upper hand in this contest.